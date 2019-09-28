‘Twilight’ Star Nikki Reed Says Goodbye To Breastfeeding In Sweet Instagram Post

Nikki Reed, known best for her role as Rosalie Hale in The Twilight Saga, took to Instagram yesterday to reveal she was transitioning to a new stage in her life.

The 31-year-old actress and her husband Ian Somerhalder announced on Instagram that they were expecting a baby back in May of 2017. The duo welcomed a beautiful baby girl named Bodhi Soleil into the world roughly a month later.

As her 2.9 million Instagram followers know, Reed isn’t one to share details of her personal life on social media. A quick scroll through her profile reveals the actress also doesn’t make a habit of sharing snapshots of her little one with her fans.

So, while her recent Instagram post doesn’t feature her daughter, the candid photo and details in the caption were a real treat to Reed’s followers.

The photo featured Nikki sitting on a boat with the motion of the clear blue water indicating that the vessel was currently moving. A gorgeous blue sky and hilly green and brown landscape could also be seen in the background.

Nikki rocked a white easy-access nursing dress with her hair pulled back beneath a black-and-white bandanna to keep it from blowing everywhere in the wind. She also sported a pair of large rounded sunglasses to shield her eyes from the UV rays.

The photo showed Nikki pumping breast milk as she used one hand to secure the pump to her exposed chest while using the other hand to hold the pump in place.

According to the caption of the photo, Nikki has spent the last two years breastfeeding her daughter.

She proceeded to get a little emotional as she opened up with her followers about how much she would miss all of the cuddles that come with nursing her daughter. She, however, is excited to see what comes next on her motherhood journey.

The photo was well-received by her followers as it hit just shy of 80,000 likes and nearly 400 comments.

“We’ve been nursing for a little over 2 years and I’m just following her lead but I think we’re both slowly getting to where it’s time to stop. Thank you for being so open and honest about your experience,” one follower penned in the comments.

Many of her followers really felt a personal connection with the post as they echoed the comment mentioned above and shared their own experiences of breastfeeding and pumping in the comments.

Several even commended her on nursing for two years before agreeing that giving up breastfeeding as being a challenging thing to do.