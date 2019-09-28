Jana Duggar Rocks Denim Look During Austin Visit With Gal Pal

Jana Duggar enjoyed a cup of coffee during her trip to the Lone Star State.

Jana Duggar recently headed to Texas, and the Counting On star embraced the Lone Star State’s love of denim by rocking the blue fabric during an outing with a friend.

However, when Jana went out to grab a cup of coffee at the Figure 8 cafe in Austin, Texas, she didn’t slip on a pair of blue jeans. Instead, the 29-year-old Duggar daughter sported a loose-fitting, denim dress in a dark wash. In a recent Instagram snapshot, Jana is pictured wearing the conservative garment, which features a button-up front, breast pockets, and short sleeves. She paired the casual collared dress with dark brown sandals, and she accessorized her look with an Apple watch on her left wrist.

During her Austin trip, Jana was accompanied by her close friend, Laura DeMasie. In Jana’s Instagram photo, the two pals are sitting across from each other outside the cafe. Laura is sporting a pair of black skinny jeans and a striped T-shirt, and she’s wearing her long, light brown hair down in soft waves, just like Jana. The women are seated at a rustic table made out of slabs of old barn wood, and they’re enjoying a laugh as they sip on their cool java drinks.

In the caption of her post, Jana revealed that her drink was an iced oat milk latte.

Jana’s Instagram followers were happy to see her enjoying a girls’ day out with Laura.

“I’m so happy you have such a loyal friend,” wrote one fan.

“Great coffee with the bestie, life is pretty good,” another commented. “Enjoy your day ladies.”

Jana Duggar didn’t reveal why she’s currently visiting Texas, but the Arkansas native did use her Instagram stories to share a few more photos and videos documenting her Austin trip. She revealed that she visited the Texas State Capitol located in downtown Austin, where she filmed a video showcasing the building’s interior rotunda. She and Laura also visited another historic downtown location, the Old Bakery & Emporium on Congress Avenue.

Jana has been doing quite a bit of traveling as of late, but she didn’t exactly get to unwind and do a lot of sightseeing during her last big trip. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she headed to the Bahamas earlier this month. However, instead of soaking up the sun on the beach, she and a group of her brothers helped out with the Hurricane Dorian relief efforts. The Counting On stars spent two weeks passing out supplies on the devastated islands.

To see more of what Jana Duggar has been up to, be sure to check out her Instagram page for updates.