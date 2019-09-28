Demi Lovato And Mike Johnson Are Reportedly Exclusive

Mike Johnson revealed that Demi Lovato is the only woman he's seeing right now.

Love might be in the near future for Mike Johnson after all. America first got wind of the man when he appeared on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. He seemed to be the full package with his charismatic attitude, respectful nature, and charming looks. Brown thought so too and the pair made an amazing connection. However, his heart was ultimately broken when she sent him home. Fans everywhere felt like he deserved to find love and were ecstatic to hear that he was getting another chance when he was invited to appear on Bachelor in Paradise. Nevertheless, he left single once again. Now he’s made a new connection with none other than one of the most popular American pop stars, Demi Lovato. The two are reportedly going steady, according to Pure Wow.

While the nature of their relationship is still casual, 27-year-old Lovato and 31-year-old Johnson have been on dates and are currently having fun together while getting to know one another better. The reality television star first caught Lovato’s eye during Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. She would watch every episode and post flirty comments on his social media pages. Eventually, he began to respond and showed interest in going out with her. The two went on a first date, which must have gone pretty well because Johnson says he isn’t talking to anyone else right now.

“No, it’s just Demi. That’s the only person I’m talking to,” he said in a recent interview.

He went on to explain that he doesn’t want there to be any pressure placed on their relationship or them to feel like they have to move too fast. Right now he’s just happy to be spending time with the singer.

“I’m just getting to know Demi. I think she’s absolutely fantastic, and I don’t want no pressure on her, no pressure on me. We’re just trying to get to know each other. That’s all.”

Johnson also revealed how he felt when he found out about Lovato’s crush on him.

“It made me feel good. It’s pretty awesome; it’s pretty cool, I’m not gonna deny it,” he said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, there was a lot of talk about Johnson possibly becoming the next Bachelor. If he did get the role he’d be the first African American or military veteran to take on the part. However, the spot was ultimately given to Peter Weber.