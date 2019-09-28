Cheryl Cole Looks Smoking Hot On The Streets Of Paris, Serves Up Attitude In Heels

Cheryl Cole — who many fans were introduced to when she was a part of the British girl group Girls Aloud — is definitely not the most active celebrity on Instagram. While many other famous faces have thousands of posts, Cheryl has less than 100. So, whenever the British bombshell shares a new update, her 3.2 million eager Instagram followers are in for a treat.

It seems that the stunning Cheryl is currently spending some time in Paris, and she surprised fans with a gorgeous shot in which she was serving up some major attitude. In the picture, Cheryl stood at the top of a flight of stairs with amazing architectural details visible behind her on a grand building. A red velvet runner went down a large staircase, and Cheryl posed with one hand on a railing in a chic street style look.

She wore loose-fitting pants and a matching button-up shirt, and layered a jacket over it all. She added a bit of sensuality to the look by rocking a pair of sky-high heels rather than opting for flats, and her hair was flowing down her shoulders. She kept the accessories simple, adding a pair of sunglasses and not much else, and her fans couldn’t get enough of the Parisian Cheryl.

The post received over 30,000 likes within just six hours, as all her comments weighed in on the look and her beauty in the comments section.

“You’re so extra I love it,” one follower said.

Another fan commented, “you look phenomenal!!”

“THE EXTENSION OF THE LEG, THE OUTFIT, THE HAIR, YES MAM,” another fan said.

Loading...

“Slaying as always,” one follower commented.

While Cheryl has an insane physique thanks to all those hours training and practicing choreography for her high-energy performances, she doesn’t always feel the need to flaunt every inch of her body.

Earlier this month, the British babe shared a snap in which the focus was almost entirely on her stunning hair. She was promoting a hair extension company that she worked with, and took a breathtaking shot that highlighted her beauty and her natural looking extensions.

Cheryl didn’t mention exactly how long she’d be in Paris, so fans will have to stay tuned to her Instagram page to see if she slays in any more scenic locations in the city. Judging by her caption, Cheryl is enjoying her time in Paris, so perhaps followers will be treated to a few more fierce selfies while she’s there.