Elizabeth Warren Campaign Workers Reach Tentative Deal To Unionize After Four Months Of Negotiations

Individuals working for the campaign of Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat running for president, announced Saturday that they had reached a tentative collective bargaining agreement to unionize, The Hill reported.

According to The Hill report, Warren campaign staffers reached a bargaining agreement with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, which requires base pay for Warren’s organizers to be set at $4,175 per month. The tentative agreement also requires organizers be given a cell phone stipend, sets a 60 hour per week limit on work, and mandates that staff get at least one day off each week.

The tentative deal comes following a four month negotiation, per a tweet from ABC News campaign reporter Cheyenne Haslett.

“I’m proud that my campaign has reached an equitable agreement with IBEW 2320 and I’m grateful to the bargaining teams for getting us there,” the Democratic presidential hopeful said. “Every worker who wants to join a union, bargain collectively, and make their voice heard should have a chance to do so. IBEW has long fought for the dignity of working people, and we’re proud to be part of that tradition.”

So far, the only other campaign to reach this step in the unionizing process is Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, whose campaign unionized in May following negotiations. The self-described Democratic Socialist candidate is a public proponent of unions. According to The Hill report, the Sanders campaign deal to unionize tackled issues including access to mental health services, pay transparency, and gender equality.

Sanders and Warren, who are perceived as some of the more progressive candidates in the 2020 Democratic Party primary race due to support of progressive policies, like Medicare for All, have gained support in national polls, per a previous report from The Inquisitr. Warren, in particular, has seen growth in recent polls.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Warren fared well in two polls released earlier this week. A poll conducted by Monmouth University found that Warren was the favored candidate among voters, with 27 percent of support of those polled. Former Vice President Joe Biden, who still leads the still-crowded field of candidates in many polls, was in second place with 25 percent of support.

In that poll, Sanders sat comfortably in third place behind Warren and Biden, with 12 percent of supports expressing that they favored the Vermont senator. Warren also pulled ahead of Biden in last week’s Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom poll, which

The poll numbers have seemingly sparked a fire in the Biden campaign, as it sent an email that claimed recent unfavorable polling numbers were worse than news reports that a whistleblower alleged President Trump urged the leader of Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son, Hunter.