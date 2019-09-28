Colton Underwood Supports Ex Hannah Brown By Attending ‘DWTS’

There was a familiar face in the audience of this week's episode of 'Dancing with the Stars.'

Hannah Brown and Colton Underwood met during his season of The Bachelor. While the former Miss Alabama and Underwood had great chemistry and forged a strong connection, in the end, his heart ultimately belonged to another woman. Brown then got a second chance to find love when she starred on the most recent season of The Bachelorette. Unfortunately, she was heartbroken yet again when she discovered her ex-fiancé wasn’t who she thought he was. Brown is now single, but is having fun pursuing a new chapter in her life as she stars on this season of Dancing with the Stars. This past week, there was a familiar face in the audience when Underwood stopped by the show to give Brown his support, according to Screen Rant.

Underwood was joined by his girlfriend Cassie Randolph, whom he met during his season. Other famous faces from the franchise also tagged along, including Katie Emo, Heather Martin, and Demi Burnett, as well as the show’s host Chris Harrison. The group joined together for a photo which Underwood later shared on his Instagram page.

Monday night’s episode of Dancing with the Stars just so happened to fall on the evening before Brown’s birthday, which saw the star turn 25 on Tuesday. These days, Brown is busy practicing for the show and working on new numbers with her dance partner, Alan Bersten. At the moment, she said she isn’t really interested in dating and is instead focusing on herself and her friends in wake of all the craziness that came with the end of her season. In a recent interview she talked about how she feels as if she’s grown up through the whole process, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“Now it’s like, finally, I am gaining back control of my life in a way of like, ‘Who is [the] Hannah Brown that’s not a pageant queen, is not a contestant on a dating show and is not the Bachelorette?’ It’s like now I’m finally being the adult Hannah Brown and having my parents just to kind of help me through that. And you know, just talks with them the end of the day [are] really nice, and I still lean on my friends that I’ve had for forever and then the new friends that I’ve gained along the way.”

Brown fell in love with multiple men during her season of The Bachelorette and it eventually came down to fan favorite Tyler Cameron and musician Jed Wyatt. She chose Wyatt and got engaged, but ended up cutting it off when she found out that he had a girlfriend back home that he never told her about.