Bill Maher Warns That Impeaching Donald Trump Will Paralyze The United States

The Ukraine scandal has ignited calls for Donald Trump’s resignation and the initiation of formal impeachment proceedings against him. His alleged attempt to pressure Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, has pushed some to call it bribery and even treason.

Not everyone is on board with impeachment. HBO’s Bill Maher warned Democrats that the process would paralyze the United States for a “very long time,” The Hill reports.

“Obviously, there’s great reasons to do it,” Maher said. “Trump must have an ‘impeachment act a day’ calendar that he has used for the past year, so why will this one be different from all the other times?”

The Real Time host wondered whether average Americans would be able to understand why Democrats were pursuing Trump’s impeachment and pointed to what he believes is a downside to the current path being paved by the Democratic Party.

“If we do this, the country is going to be paralyzed. I’m not saying don’t… It’s going to be paralyzed for a very long time and all of the oxygen in the room will be taken by this.”

Maher said that the people who have yet to decide whether they support Trump’s impeachment might be more worried about everyday problems in their life, including paying their bills.

“I just wonder about that,” he said.

"We have an impeachment inquiry…an inquiry. We may not get a puppy – we’re just here to look." – @BillMaher #RealTime pic.twitter.com/mRS0q3Xuij — Real Time (@RealTimers) September 28, 2019

Although Maher is a Democrat, he has been openly critical of the party when he disagrees with its approach. After The New York Times ran a piece on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh that left out a crucial detail and reignited attacks on him, Maher didn’t hold his tongue.

He said that the first round of accusations against Kavanaugh revealed that average people don’t believe in attacking someone for what they did in high school, pointing to the consequences ⁠— four Democrats who were strongly opposed to then-nominee Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court lost their U.S. Senate seats in 2018.

“It looked bad — and now Democrats are talking about impeaching him again?” he said, per Fox News.

Regardless of Maher’s opinion, impeachment proceedings have begun at the direction of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. She claims to want to have Articles of Impeachment written up by Thanksgiving and ensure that a vote takes place before the end of the year. According to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, the House would like to hear from the whistleblower, as well as those implicated in the scandal, including Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani and Attorney General William Barr.