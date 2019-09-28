Halle Berry Throws Her Head Back In Ecstasy As Sunbeams Shower The Oscar Winner

Halle Berry seemed to be having an enviable moment in her most recent Instagram snap, uploaded on September 28. In the photo, the Monster’s Ball movie star tilted her head upward as she caught a smattering of light rays that fell toward her, eventually hitting the former beauty queen’s unforgettable face.

For the shot, Halle wore her short bob down and free. Her brunette locks almost touched her shoulders while some wild strands fell in front of her as the light perfectly hit her right side to reveal that the actress was posing while closing her big brown eyes. Her long neck was arched while her left shoulder was raised just a bit. This stance caused Halle’s head to create an artistic shadow against the peach cement wall that created the backdrop for this dramatic pose.

A tag on Halle’s upload designated her hairstylist and makeup artist as Sara Tess, her photographer as Grant Legan and her fashion stylist as Lindsay Flores. These three artists deserved the shout-out as the Oscar winner looked absolutely resplendent in her most recent social media image.

Within less than half an hour of being uploaded, more than 13,000 of the Catwoman star’s 5.6 million Instagram followers showed their delight by liking this Saturday share. In addition, a number of social media enthusiasts commented on Halle’s photo and other heartwarming matters.

“U are the most beautiful woman alive,” enthused one follower while adding a heart-face emoji to his comment.

“Beautiful Ms. Berry I love your work too,” stated a second admirer, who added two heart emoji to further prove his point.

“Why are you so cool?” asked a third fan.

On another note, even when she’s dripping with sweat, the 53-year-old actress still makes headlines. Earlier this month on what Halle had dubbed “fitness Friday” while wearing a tight workout bra, she took a moment to catch her breath and pose for the camera as she glistened. The Inquisitr described the look, again captured by photographer Grant Legan.

“Her hair was pulled back in a ponytail and wet tendrils fell around her face. Some of her wet hair clung to her damp chest, drawing the eyes to her cleavage. A portion the actress’s taut abs also showed in the pic. With her eyes closed and lips slightly parted in a sly smile, Berry looked decades younger than her 53 years.”

Always busy, youthful Halle Berry has been getting ready to star in and direct a film called Bruised, according to IMDb. She will play the main role of Jackie Justice, who is referred to as an MMA fighter out to conquer her many demons.

To keep up with this movie star and workout fanatic, follow Halle Berry on her Instagram account.