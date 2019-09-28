Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Spreads Her Legs In A Dominatrix-Inspired Ensemble

Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez is no stranger to incredibly revealing photos. Her Instagram page is full of a number of shots where she holds no bars in a number of sultry pictures and is likely the reason behind her incredible social media popularity of over 2 million followers.

However, the brunette beauty might have posted one of her most suggestive photos yet.

Suzy first found fame after winning the Brazilian Miss BumBum contest in 2015. The competition seeks to find the best derriere in the country, and Suzy beat out 500 applicants to win the top prize. Though her star asset might not be showcased in her most recent picture, it’s likely that her fans will certainly not mind.

In the picture, Suzy wears a leather bra with metal clasps. The bra also has a halter component that wraps around her neck. The halter neck is decorated with silver chains, adding to the dominatrix vibes of the ensemble.

The halter extends just under the bra, where two leather straps wrap around the top of her rib cage.

Suzy wears a pair of matching black panties, though it is partially concealed by a pair of high-waisted fishnet stockings. Suzy completed the look with a fur stole that she wrapped around her thighs. Her legs are elongated with a pair of black peep-toe pumps.

To finish off the sultry look of the picture, Suzy sported a smokey eye and nude lip. Her hair is up in a beautiful updo.

The picture quickly earned more than 12,000 likes and 200 comments in just hours.

“OMG,” wrote one user, with the heart-eyes face.

“You look absolutely amazing and stunning,” added another user, with a plethora of emoji, including the fire, hallelujah hands, and explosion ones.

“Beautiful angel,” added a third, with both heart-eyes and black heart emoji.

This look comes on the heels of another similar look posted on Thursday. As previously covered by The Inquisitr, the buxom brunette wowed fans after posing in a pair of thigh-high leather boots, hinting at the dominatrix ensemble wore above.

Suzy has sizzled in leather before, like in a stunning shot where she smoldered in a patent leather jacket. The picture featured her stunning blue eyes, which popped against her tan and dark hair.

Knowing how to tease her fans, Suzy tugged at the collar of the jacket, exposing part of her collar-sporting bra.

Fans loved the close up of the beauty and gave the picture over 14,000 likes and over 260 comments.