Gwen Stefani Reveals She’s Missing A Certain Massive Ring On Instagram

Gwen Stefani fell in love with a piece of rare jewelry during the Monte Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean.

Gwen Stefani just dropped a big hint about her taste in jewelry — rings, in particular — on her Instagram page, just in case her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, might be needing that information sometime soon.

In her Instagram stories, the “Rich Girl” singer recently expressed her admiration for a massive statement ring. The sparkler was part of the stunning look that Gwen rocked on the blue carpet at the Gala for the Global Ocean, which was held in Monaco at the Opera of Monte-Carlo on September 26. For the star-studded affair, the 49-year-old fashion icon chose to wear a wave-like, pleated blue mini dress with a long train that received rave reviews from her fans. However, it seems that Gwen was more enamored with one of her accessories than her glamorous outfit.

On Friday, Gwen gave her fans an up-close look at the dazzling diamond and ruby ring that she was wearing on her right hand at the gala. The snapshot that she shared in her Instagram story included an animated hand pointing at the piece of jewelry and a comment about the ring.

“I miss it,” Gwen wrote.

The scarlet accessory isn’t visible in any of the snapshots on Gwen’s Instagram page, but it can be seen adorning her hand in other photos from the gala. Obviously, Gwen borrowed the red ring to go with her baby blue dress, and she was forced to give it up after the event was over.

The ring was loaned to the singer by Faidee, the fine jewelry company that made her feel like a celebrity Cinderella. The gemstone company is the only one in the world that deals in the rare Burmese rubies that accessorized Gwen’s outfit. According to the jeweler’s Instagram page, the ring the singer wore was called the “Splendor.” She also wore a matching necklace and bracelet, “The Pure” and “The Lace,” respectively.

While Gwen might be dreaming of that ring, Blake wasn’t quite ready to pop the question when one of the couple’s co-coaches on The Voice, John Legend, quizzed them about the persistent tabloid rumors that they’re going to get married in the near future. On John’s Voice aftershow, Trailer Talk, Blake was asked whether he was planning on popping the question. The country star jokingly responded by saying that he would do it right there, but after Gwen reacted with feigned shock, Blake quipped that he thought John was talking about asking Gwen what she wanted for lunch.

If Blake ever does decide to put a ring on it, now he knows what his girlfriend likes. It looks like the “Rare” singer is partial to rare rubies.