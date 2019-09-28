Cosplay Queen Jessica Nigri Flashes Major Underboob In Tiny Black Lingerie

With a 3.8 million-strong fanbase on Instagram, Jessica Nigri more than lives up to her status as the so-called “Queen of Cosplay.” Whether dressing up as a video game or television character, or simply posing as herself, she knows how to heat up the social media platform with her sex appeal, and her latest update was no exception.

On Friday, Jessica took to Instagram to post a set of three photos where she was wearing a seriously tiny, black two-piece lingerie set, as she struck a variety of poses. While the first two photos showed her lying down on a bed and the third one had her photographed while standing up, all three images offered a good look at the model’s bountiful assets as she showcased generous amounts of underboob in each snap.

Both the top and the bottom part of Jessica’s outfit barely covered her modesty as she flashed a coquettish half-smile at the photographer. Likewise on display was the cosplayer’s toned midsection, particularly in the first and second images.

In the caption, Jessica kept things short and sweet, asking her fans which photo they liked the best. As of this writing, over 216,000 followers heeded the model’s call and hit the “like” button, with many taking to the comments section and admitting that they had a hard time choosing one snap out of the three.

“1&2,” one follower offered, before adding that they “can’t decide.”

“but you’re stunning in every picture you take,” insisted a second fan, adding four purple heart emoji to their comment.

It wasn’t just ordinary fans who felt that way, as lingerie model Erica Fett got 260 likes for a comment where she shared the exact same sentiment as a good part of Jessica’s fanbase.

“All of them would be the correct answer.”

Meanwhile, other followers focused on the lingerie Jessica was wearing, which, as suggested by one of her earlier Instagram posts, appears to have been based on a sexy maid outfit.

“Skimpiest maid I’ve ever seen. Good lord,” yet another admirer remarked.

The trio of photos came just four days after Jessica thrilled her fans while rocking a sexy cowgirl outfit on Instagram, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. In the two-photo set, the cosplayer posed in front of a mountainous backdrop, wearing a low-cut black dress and a matching cowboy hat, with her caption — and some of the 5,000-plus comments that have come in so far — seemingly alluding to John Denver’s 1970s classic, “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” Unsurprisingly, that update has gotten close to 210,000 likes from the time it was posted.