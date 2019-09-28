Miranda Lambert Sizzles In Black Short Shorts And Fishnet Stockings, Snuggles Doug The Pug

Country crooner Miranda Lambert has been busy touring with her “Wildcard Tour,” but the blond bombshell is still finding time to have a little fun on the road.

In her latest Instagram update, Lambert surprised fans by posing with another celebrity, albeit the four-legged kind. She shared a snap in which she was snuggling Instagram sensation Doug the Pug. Lambert is a notorious animal lover who has several dogs herself and was clearly enjoying spending a bit of quality time with the adorable canine.

Lambert looked stunning in the snap, with her blond hair hanging in tousled waves and a vibrant dark pink shade on her lips. She kept her outfit colorful as well, opting for a striped blouse with several pigmented hues and a fringe detail along the arms. She paired the top with some simple black short shorts that featured an embellished detail on the hip, layered over a pair of fishnet stockings. While Doug the Pug blocked much of Lambert’s upper body in the snap, her toned, curvy legs were still on full display.

Doug the Pug likewise opted for a colorful outfit, rocking a bright yellow t-shirt and blue bandana combination.

Lambert called the adorable canine a “legend” in the caption of her post and her fans loved the sweet shot. The post received over 13,700 likes within just 40 minutes, including a like from fellow country star Maren Morris.

Her followers couldn’t help but fill the comment section with praise and admiration for Lambert’s stunning beauty.

“That’s one lucky hound,” one follower said.

Many fans were anticipating Lambert rolling through their towns shortly for tour stops and said as much in the comments.

“This is amazing. See you tonight in Columbus!!!” a second fan wrote.

A third follower gave Lambert props for her animal-loving ways, writing “thank you for being so kind to pets.”

Loading...

Still other fans received inspiration for their own outfits from her ensemble, with a fourth fan commenting, “ok this is the outfit I want to wear to the concert.”

Lately, Lambert seems to be loving the vibe of fishnet stockings layered underneath daisy dukes or short shorts. The country queen has worn different variations of the combination a few times now and seems to love flaunting her shapely legs on stage.

Just a few days ago, she wore a pair of small black short shorts and fishnet stockings in a large Instagram update that also featured her doing yoga with goats.

Fans of the country star can follow her on Instagram to keep up with all of her updates from her tour.