Bill Gates’ Former Adviser, Boris Nikolic, Won’t Be Executor Of Jeffrey Epstein’s Estate

Following accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged suicide, it was revealed that he penned a will just two days before his death. The will shows that Epstein has $578 million in assets in a trust, and he named Darren K. Indyke, Richard D. Kahn, and Boris Nikolic as his executors.

Nikolic, Bill Gates’ former science adviser, recently revealed that he would not be serving as executor of the convicted sex offender’s estate, The New York Post reports.

Following the initial news of the will and its listed executors, Nikolic released a statement distancing himself from Epstein.

“I was not consulted in these matters and I have no intent to fulfill these duties, whatsoever,” he said.

As for Gates, he too has distanced himself from Epstein, although Business Insider reports that he made donations to MIT via the disgraced financier. In particular, Epstein reportedly “directed” Gates to make a donation of $2 million to the university’s research lab back in October 2014.

According to a spokesperson for Gates, the philanthropist attended a meeting while Epstein was present but never did business with him.

During a recent Wall Street Journal interview, Gates addressed his connection — or lack thereof — with Epstein.

“I met him. I didn’t have any business relationship or friendship with him. I didn’t go to New Mexico or Florida or Palm Beach or any of that. There were people around him who were saying, hey, if you want to raise money for global health and get more philanthropy, he knows a lot of rich people. Every meeting where I was with him were meetings with men.”

Gates claims that he never attended any of Epstein’s notorious parties and says that Epstein “never donated any money” to causes he wasn’t aware of.

Epstein was linked to many famous figures. In addition to Gates, the financier has been linked to Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, and Prince Andrew. Epstein’s former butler, identified as Gabriel, claims that he welcomed multiple famous figures into Epstein’s Paris apartment, including Gates and his wife, Melinda, Prince Andrew, and Steve Bannon.

As for how Epstein managed to secure so many wealthy connections, journalist Laura Goldman claims that he was very familiar with how rich people operate and used this to manipulate them.

“Rich people are cheap. And rich people love nice things,” she said, adding that he used his wealth to manipulate and control his famous friends by focusing on their weaknesses. According to Goldman, it worked like a charm.