WWE Rumors: Top Tag Team Returning On ‘Friday Night SmackDown’

Next week’s Friday Night SmackDown will be a historic occasion in WWE, as the episode marks the blue brand’s debut on FOX. Since it’s such a huge occasion for the company, the show is bound to be stacked with surprises and memorable moments, and one of them might be the return of one of the company’s most decorated tag teams.

Wrestling Inc. is reporting that Jimmy and Jey Uso will make their long-awaited return to action on Friday night. The last time the duo appeared on WWE television was back in July and they were members of the Monday Night Raw roster.

While the current “Wildcard Rule” allows superstars from either brand to appear on the opposite show, it remains unclear if the Usos will be returning to Friday Night SmackDown for the long haul. The team enjoyed most of their success on the blue brand and dominated its tag team division, so perhaps a return is in the cards.

With the price tag FOX paid to acquire Friday Night Smackdown, the network executives have also been demanding more star power. It could be set to replace Monday Night Raw as the company’s official flagship show, and adding one of the most popular tag teams in the company to the roster makes sense in many ways.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jimmy was arrested earlier this year for driving under the influence and getting into an argument with police officers. While he wasn’t punished by the company for the incident, his trouble with the law is perhaps one of the reasons why the team has been off of television in recent months.

There have been rumors that WWE has been planning to release the Usos because of Jimmy’s legal issues, which prevented him from entering Canada for the SummerSlam pay-per-view back in August.

However, with All Elite Wrestling now providing competition, WWE is refusing to let their talent leave in case they join the opposition. The Usos and The Young Bucks have revealed their desire to compete against each other in the past, so if Jimmy and Jey left WWE, chances are they’d jump over to AEW to make that dream match a reality.

At the same time, the Usos are one of WWE’s most talented teams, and having them back will bring some more credibility to a tag division that could use more teams. WWE has been focusing on improving their tag team product lately, and the Usos returning will help them accomplish that.