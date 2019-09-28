‘TOWIE’ Star Yazmin Oukhellou Dishes How She Maintains Her Perfect Eyelashes

Another day, another sizzling snap from The Only Way Is Essex star Yazmin Oukhellou.

A little less than 24 hours ago, Yazmin took to Instagram to share a snapshot following a bit of a beauty makeover. According to the caption of the snap, Yazmin had just finished receiving a gold facial.

The real takeaway from the caption, however, was the next bit of information. Yazmin proceeded to reveal to her TOWIE fans how she’s able to maintain her perfect, long eyelashes.

The TV personality revealed that her secret to hassle-free, stunning eyelashes is using “Eyelash Infills.” For those who aren’t familiar with them, they are also referred to as false eyelashes or eyelash extensions.

Eyelash infills are used when someone wants to enhance the curliness, length, and fullness of their eyelashes. According to Yazmin, she only worries about changing her extensions once a month.

The brunette bombshell revealed this beauty secret in a post attached to a gorgeous snap of her rocking a white one-piece swimsuit with a wide ribbed texture. The swimsuit featured a ruffled collar across the deep neckline that allowed Oukhellou to flaunt a generous amount of cleavage for the camera.

The white swimsuit glistened with a hint of pink thanks to the pink room Yazmin was currently standing in. Behind Yazmin was a wall of pink roses.

Oukhellou appeared to be sitting on the top of a light pink couch with one hand on the back of the seating and her other hand resting on her toned thigh. Yazmin flashed a closed-mouth smile for the camera.

In the hair department, Yazmin kept things simple, as her untamed dark locks flowed down her body with some light waves. The white swimsuit and the pink surroundings paired perfectly with her caramel-colored complexion. She completed the look with thick black eyeliner and a light pink lip color. Yazmin opted to be without accessories for this sexy snap.

Her 509,000 followers showered the photo with nearly 5,500 likes and several dozen comments in the time the snap has been live on her profile. Notably, Yazmin has accumulated an additional 1,000 followers in the past three days.

In the comments of the snap, her followers obsessed over how “stunning” and “gorgeous” she looked. Many commented on how much they loved the swimsuit she was rocking.

A little over 24 hours ago, Yazmin shared a snap of herself wearing a different ensemble, while she stood in the same mostly pink room. Instead of resting on the couch, Yazmin was standing in front of it, giving her followers a better look at both the room and her petite frame.