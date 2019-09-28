Ariel Winter Smolders In A Low-Cut Strapless Dress That Flaunts Her Assets

Ariel Winter was in the mood for FriYay and knew just how to celebrate: by posting a picture where she was an absolute smokeshow in a low-cut strapless dress that flaunted her ample cleavage. Her Instagram followers, which currently tally at over 4 million, were unsurprisingly totally floored by the end of the week treat.

The picture was one of the brunette beauty’s potential looks for Emmys weekend. The awards show, which took place this past Sunday, September 22, had celebrations starting that Friday for all the celebrities who are in Los Angeles for the event.

Though the stunner did not appear to wear the ensemble out, there had been a similar photograph of her in the outfit on Instagram, via her stylist’s account, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

The picture is sure to get the pulses of her fans racing, as it gives a very full view of the actress’ ample assets. The dress features a sweetheart neckline that hugs Ariel’s curves and showcases her cleavage. The multi-layered beading around the neckline pulls even more attention to her enviable bust.

Ariel’s hair is styled in beachy waves and appears to be just slightly wet, adding to the sultriness of the shot. Her makeup consists of a subtle smokey eye and light pink lips.

Fans loved the photo, giving it over 189,000 likes and more than 850 comments.

“You are absolutely stunning,” one awestruck fan gushed.

“Such a beautiful woman,” seconded another, adding a red heart emoji.

“All I can say is…. WOW!!!!” concluded a third, with several fire emoji to convey his thoughts on her hotness.

Ariel is in the midst of filming the final season of her hit show Modern Family. The show has a massive following and has won multiple awards. It is now wrapping up after its 11th season, and filming is expected to end in early winter.

Though Ariel’s style is very different from her onscreen persona, Alex Dunphy, Ariel has commented on certain other character similarities between the two and how much she loves her character.

In light of the occasion, Ariel spilled some details on what fans can expect for Alex’s future in this final season (via Pure Wow).

“It will be another year of growth and family changes, because of course all of the Dunphys are getting older and now we have the babies. I think it will [showcase] more growing pains as the family changes and evolves,” she explained.

“Alex is torn on what she’s going to do with her life because she’s had so many job opportunities that she’s trying to figure out what she wants to do the most and what’s going to make her happy… Now, as she gets older she’s trying to figure out what she wants and I think that’s a really big thing for her,” the brunette beauty concluded.

Ariel is likely in a similar situation, as she navigates Hollywood after the end of her show. However, fans are likely all in agreement that whatever she chooses to do next will likely be spectacular.