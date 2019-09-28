‘Days Of Our Lives’ Weekly Recap: Pregnancy Shockers, Medical Emergencies, & Emotional Reunions

Days of Our Lives viewers watched another wild week in Salem go by, and so much is happening that it’s hard to keep it all straight. However, there were some major moments this week that fans need to know about if they happened to miss an episode or two.

Soap Hub reports that one of the biggest things to go down in Salem this week was Jennifer Horton’s (Melissa Reeves) kidnapping. Jen was shockingly taken and held hostage by Dr. Henry Shah (Piter Marek), and it was the love of her life, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) who came to her rescue.

Once Henry called Jack and asked him to meet face-to-face without police, Jack knew he must do as he was told to save Jen, and that’s exactly what happened.

Jack and Henry struggled over Jennifer and Jack prevailed, although Henry was killed in the process. But it wasn’t all bad news. During the fight, Jack got knocked to the head, and that proved to be just what he needed for all of his memories to come flooding back.

Jack then remembered his life with Jennifer and their children and the couple had a very emotional reunion.

Meanwhile, Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) was told that his mother Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) would likely never recover from her gunshot wound. Kate was in a coma and not breathing on her own, so Lucas decided to take her off of life support and donate her heart to Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes), who is currently in the hospital and dying due to heart failure.

Lucas, along with his son Will Horton (Chandler Massey), said their goodbyes to Kate, but she shocked everyone when she woke up from her coma and proved to be just fine. It seemed that Dr. Rolf (Wiliam Utay) had given Kate a second chance at life by using his serum.

Elsewhere in Salem, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) continued to grow concerned about his sister, Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Hartley) as she acclimated to life outside of the mental hospital.

Ben told Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) that he was worried Jordan was still suffering from mental illness and that she could hurt someone, including himself or his girlfriend, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal).

All the while, Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) was set to have an abortion, while Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) schemed to have Sarah’s unborn baby implanted into her own body. However, that didn’t need to happen, as Kristen found out that she was already pregnant with Brady Black’s (Eric Martsolf) baby in an unexpected twist.

Later, when Sarah woke up and found out that she didn’t have abortion, she told Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) that she planned on keeping her baby.

Fans can see more of these wild storylines unfold next week when Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.