Evangeline Lilly Pays Late Tribute To ‘Lost’ With Kate Austen Mugshot

As hard as it might be for some to believe, last Sunday marked the 15th anniversary of the ABC hit series Lost.

For those unfamiliar with the name, Lost is a mysterious action thriller that premiered on September 22, 2004 and ran for six seasons before coming to an end on May 23, 2010. The series told the story of the survivors of Oceanic Flight 815, featuring a group of strangers — some of who crossed paths before — who learned to work together to survive after their plane crashed on a mysterious island.

As the series progressed, the survivors quickly learned the plane crash wasn’t the worst thing that was going to happen to them. The island they crashed on held a wealth of mystery and monsters that threatened their continued survival.

In honor of the anniversary of the series, many members of the cast took to Instagram throughout the week to pay tribute to the action thriller.

Evangeline Lilly, who played the role of Kate Austen, shared her own tribute to the series just yesterday. In the caption of the snap, Lilly acknowledged that she was a little “late to the party” and that she couldn’t believe it had been 15 years since they kicked off the ABC series.

Lilly paired her tribute to Lost with her character from the series’ mugshots. As those who have seen the series know, Kate had an especially troubled past and was in custody — and handcuffs — when the plane went down. Despite her checkered past and her questionable decisions as the series progressed, Lilly’s character quickly became a fan favorite.

With a following of 2.4 million, it doesn’t come as too much of a surprise that her tribute to Lost was well-received by her fans. In a little over 24 hours, her upload was showered with 169,000 likes and just shy of 1,500 comments.

Many of her followers were quick to reveal they had recently re-watched the series. Some gushed about how much they loved and missed Lost.

“Run Freckles!” one individual penned as they referenced the nickname her character was affectionately given by Sawyer (Josh Holloway) early on in the series.

Emilie de Ravin, who played Claire Littleton, took to Instagram five days ago to pay tribute to the series as well.

The snap featured Ravin rocking a serious baby bump as she stood next to Jack (Matthew Fox).

Ravin’s Instagram post accumulated over 80,000 likes as many fans thanked her for bringing her character to life.

The entire series of Lost can currently be streamed on Hulu.