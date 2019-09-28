WWE News: Champion Deletes Twitter Account

As noted by Cageside Seats, Seth Rollins deleted his Twitter account on Friday. While his reasons for leaving the social media platform are unclear at the time of this writing, it likely has something to do with his recent online feud with Sasha Banks.

“The Boss” is currently participating in a rivalry against Becky Lynch — Rollins’ real-life fiancée — and she has been on a trolling spree these days. Unfortunately for the current Universal Champion, he was one of her targets.

The feud started after Rollins shared his thoughts about his upcoming match against Rey Mysterio on next week’s Monday Night Raw. “The Architect” was full of compliments for his opponent, but it didn’t take long for the situation to escalate.

“This is a match I’ve been looking forward to my entire life. The fact that I’m defending the Universal Title on the #RAW Season Premiere against @reymysterio in 2019 is mind boggling. Even 6 days out from #HIAC & @WWEBrayWyatt, I’ll empty the tank for one of the greatest ever.”

Shortly after Rollins’ tweet, Banks posted the exact same on her own account, only instead of naming Rey Mysterio she mentioned Alexa Bliss, who she’ll face on the next episode of Monday Night Raw.

Rollins responded by lashing out at Banks, accusing her of being unable to step up her game when it mattered.

“This is a match I’ve been looking forward to as much as every other match you’ve ever had…aka, not at all. Luckily for me, you’ll underdeliver like you always do and continue to wonder why you’re not in more main events.”

Banks responded to Rollins by sharing a video of him crying at a NXT event, and his tears just so happened to appear during one of her acclaimed matches against Bayley.

Loading...

If Rollins isn’t a fan of her recent matches, he was visibly a huge fan of the one he was watching in the video that Banks shared. His Twitter actions promoted Banks fans to come after him, though, which could have inspired him to delete his account.

In addition to featuring Rollins crying, the video also showed him with an ex-girlfriend who he had an affair with, which led to a lewd picture of him appearing online after the news came out.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Rollins has a sordid history when it comes to NSFW photos and affairs. Banks sharing this particular video did nothing to help people forget about his previous incidents.