Donald Trump Goes On Bizarre Tweetstorm While Hitting The Links At His Virginia Golf Course

Donald Trump started his Saturday with a bizarre series of tweets aimed at “Do Nothing” Democrats and repeating his campaign slogans while hitting the links at his Trump National Golf Course in Sterling, Virginia. According to Deadline, Trump launched an attack at “Savages” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jerrold Nadler, and Adam Schiff, while wondering what it would have been like if former President Barack Obama had been attacked by Republicans.

“Can you imagine if these Do Nothing Democrat Savages, people like Nadler, Schiff, AOC Plus 3, and many more, had a Republican Party who would have done to Obama what the Do Nothings are doing to me. Oh well, maybe next time!” he started his series of tweets.

The message comes just days after Nancy Pelosi announced that she and the House would launch a formal impeachment inquiry into the president’s conversations with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. In a July phone call, Trump repeatedly pressured Zelensky to investigate Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden and his son Hunter, presumably to hamper the former vice president’s 2020 campaign. Reportedly, Trump withheld aid from the country in order to encourage its leader to look into Biden.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, and the White House released a copy of a transcript that details what Trump and Zelensky spoke about in one conversation.

Schiff and Nadler lead the committees that will seek information on the Ukrainian conversations, while Ocasio-Cortez has been a frequent target of the president in the past.

After attacking Democratic lawmakers, he then launched into a series of short slogans, starting with his 2020 slogan.

“KEEP AMERICA GREAT!” he wrote.

He followed that up with his 2016 slogan.

“MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he added.

He finished the tweetstorm with a familiar trope that he has used repeatedly in the past.

“PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!” he concluded.

This follows a tweet posted by the president claiming that he is “draining the swamp” of people like Biden and Pelosi.

I AM DRAINING THE SWAMP! pic.twitter.com/U7WxKrO6Kx — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2019

Trump has turned to social media frequently in the past to air his frustrations. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Trump claimed that no president has been treated as poorly as he has.

“There has been no President in the history of our Country who has been treated so badly as I have. The Democrats are frozen with hatred and fear. They get nothing done. This should never be allowed to happen to another President. Witch Hunt!” he tweeted.

People on social media were quick to point out that four presidents have been assassinated and two other presidents have been impeached, while one resigned from office during an impeachment inquiry.