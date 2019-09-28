Hannah Brown Shares Sizzling String Bikini Snapshot And Makes Plans With ‘DWTS’ Pro On Instagram

Hannah Brown shared her weekend plans with her Instagram followers, and one of her 'DWTS' costars added to her busy schedule.

Hannah Brown celebrated the start of the weekend by sharing a bikini photo with her fans on Instagram, but The Bachelorette star won’t be spending her Saturday and Sunday at the beach.

On Friday, Hannah Brown took to Instagram to encourage her fans to “PARTY!” Her post about the end of the work week included a snapshot of the 25-year-old beauty queen rocking a black string bikini. Hannah’s tiny two-piece featured metallic embellishments on the sides of her low-cut bottoms, and it had a triangle top. The Dancing with the Stars competitor was pictured on the beach, and she was striking a triumphant pose by holding her toned and tanned arms up in the air. Her sun-kissed skin was covered with a light smattering of water droplets, and the damp ends of her tousled brunette locks looked like they’d also been kissed by the sea’s salty spray.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Hannah asked her followers to share their plans for the weekend. She also revealed what she would be doing for the next two days: hitting the dance studio to prepare for next week’s episode of DWTS, then relaxing on the couch. However, thanks to DWTS pro Peta Murgatroyd, she may not get to spend as much time on the couch as she would like.

In response to Hannah Brown’s question about what her followers plan to do over the weekend, Peta Murgatroyd revealed that she hopes to hang out with the Bachelorette.

“Ummm dinner with you :)” Peta replied.

“Haha yes let’s do it,” Hannah responded.

While Hannah and Peta might be such good pals that they’re making dinner plans, the two women will be forced to put their friendship aside on Monday night when they hit the DWTS dance floor. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, it will be Movie Night, which is a fan-favorite theme. Peta and her partner, former NBA star Lamar Odom, will be dancing a Cha-Cha, while Hannah Brown and DWTS pro Alan Bersten will be performing a Rumba.

Loading...

There’s no word on what movie will be the inspiration for Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten’s routine, but it might inspire more “showmance” rumors if it turns out to be a romantic movie. Because Hannah is single, there’s been buzz about the possibility of her and Alan pairing up off the dance floor. However, according to Us Weekly, Hannah’s close friend, Bachelor in Paradise star Demi Burnett, recently revealed that she’s warned Hannah away from dating Alan.

“I told her, ‘Don’t sh*t where you eat.’ You know?” Demi recently said on Nick Viall’s podcast, Viall Files.

You can see if sparks fly between Hannah and Alan on Movie Night when Dancing With the Stars airs Monday, September 30 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.