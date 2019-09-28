Christina Anstead Shares Adorable Professional Snap Of Baby Hudson

Flip or Flop host Christina Anstead welcomed a new bundle of joy into her life at the beginning of the month. As her 1.1 million Instagram followers know, she hasn’t been shy about keeping her fans updated on her family’s new addition and sharing sweet snaps of the baby boy.

In fact, Christina took to Instagram just yesterday to reveal that Baby Hudson was now three weeks old and that she recently had professional snaps taken of him.

Christina shared a photo of the little guy in a tight swaddle with a knitted hat on top of his head. Everything but his cute face and adorable little hands was covered. The photo had a bit of a grunge look to it, as he was surrounded by bands of dark blue, maroon, and white in the background. He was encased by four small pillars that looked to be the feet of a small wooden baby cradle.

In the caption of the adorable baby snap, Christina described the newest member of her family as “sweet” and “cuddly.” She also admitted that she was obsessed with him. She concluded by giving a shout out to the photographer who took the adorable photo.

In roughly 24 hours, the update was showered with just under 70,000 likes and nearly 700 comments.

The comment section contained a smattering of those who declared their love for baby Hudson. Many thanked Christina for sharing the photo and praised her on having such a beautiful baby.

The photo comes just a few days after Christina worried her fans by revealing she was on bed rest. According to the caption of that snap, Christina had overdone it shortly after having Hudson via c-section. She blamed her desire to please people on the reason she’d pushed herself too hard.

She concluded the candid post by urging her followers to remember to take care of themselves so they can continue to provide their children with the care they need.

Just yesterday, Christina also shared a snap of the inside of her home as she thanked HGTV Magazine for the feature. The caption revealed that it took a “village” for her and her husband Ant to get the home to look the way it does today.

The TV personality told her fans they could check out the October issue of the magazine to see additional photos of what her beautiful home looks like on the inside and to find where they found their beautiful furniture.