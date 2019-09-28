Christina Anstead Shares Adorable Professional Snap Of Baby Hudson

Flip or Flop host Christina Anstead welcomed a new bundle of joy into her life at the beginning of the month. As her 1.1 million Instagram followers know, she hasn’t been shy about keeping her fans updated on her family’s new addition and sharing sweet snaps of the baby boy.
In fact, Christina took to Instagram just yesterday to reveal that Baby Hudson was now three weeks old and that she recently had professional snaps taken of him.
Christina shared a photo of the little guy in a tight swaddle with a knitted hat on top of his head. Everything but his cute face and adorable little hands was covered. The photo had a bit of a grunge look to it, as he was surrounded by bands of dark blue, maroon, and white in the background. He was encased by four small pillars that looked to be the feet of a small wooden baby cradle.
In the caption of the adorable baby snap, Christina described the newest member of her family as “sweet” and “cuddly.” She also admitted that she was obsessed with him. She concluded by giving a shout out to the photographer who took the adorable photo.
In roughly 24 hours, the update was showered with just under 70,000 likes and nearly 700 comments.
The comment section contained a smattering of those who declared their love for baby Hudson. Many thanked Christina for sharing the photo and praised her on having such a beautiful baby.
The photo comes just a few days after Christina worried her fans by revealing she was on bed rest. According to the caption of that snap, Christina had overdone it shortly after having Hudson via c-section. She blamed her desire to please people on the reason she’d pushed herself too hard.
View this post on Instagram
Welll… I’m a moron. I felt totally fine since one week postpartum- like zero pain… but I was resting and taking it easy … and then I threw Tay a bday party and was lifting and running around all weekend… and yesterday I woke up like oh crap … and today oh crap turned into oh sh** – I definitely hurt myself. It’s not the c-section incision area that hurts it’s my left abdomen and it hurts bad ;/. So please anyone who just had a baby- don’t overdue it. I always want to be the people pleaser in the family and make sure everyone knows how much I care about them- but in doing so I wasn’t taking care of myself. Back to bed rest and baby cuddles. ????
She concluded the candid post by urging her followers to remember to take care of themselves so they can continue to provide their children with the care they need.
Just yesterday, Christina also shared a snap of the inside of her home as she thanked HGTV Magazine for the feature. The caption revealed that it took a “village” for her and her husband Ant to get the home to look the way it does today.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you #hgtvmagazine for featuring our home in the October Issue. Check it out for more photos and info on where we sourced furniture and decor. Ant and I remodeled it while filming multiple tv shows and planning a surprise wedding. It took a village to put it all together on a time crunch. We wanted a Boho California Contemporary Industrial vibe (I know that’s a lot going on lol) we are so happy with the way it all came together! @raili_ca_design did such a great job of picking some rad pieces that I never would have been able to source on my own…if you don’t follow her you should – her style is ????… @ant_anstead built from scratch our wine rack, master bedroom light and master bed.. which still blows my mind. ♥️ @izzybattres got the job done in record speed. ???? @davidtsay
The TV personality told her fans they could check out the October issue of the magazine to see additional photos of what her beautiful home looks like on the inside and to find where they found their beautiful furniture.