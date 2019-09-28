Buxom Babe Denise Bidot Shows Off Voluptuous Curves In High-Slit Glitter Dress On Instagram

Curvy model Denise Bidot treated fans to an extra-saucy Instagram update on Saturday.

Reporting from Public Arts in New York City, the gorgeous brunette showed off her voluptuous figure in a curve-clinging glitter dress that ticked boxes for sexiness, skin-baring, and style. Boasting a low-cut neckline and a thigh-high slit, the strappy garment hugged her curves in all the right places, showcasing her generous decolletage and her shapely thigh.

Photographed on a stairway, Denise proudly flaunted her bountiful curves in the figure-hugging dress. The bubbly plus-size model showed her playful side by striking a couple of flirty poses that emphasized her hourglass frame. As if the shots were not sultry enough, Denise was snapped in a red light, which added more spice to the photos. All in all, the buxom babe shared a total of three snapshots — two portraits that showed off her sizzling outfit and a third snap that saw her snuggling up to her friend, accessory designer Jason Ferrer.

According to her Instagram stories, the photos were taken on Friday night, when Denise stopped by the famed event venue to check out the Carmen, To Havana & Back show. As she pointed out, the gorgeous Latina was particularly excited to see the show given that one of her friends was performing onstage. A couple of videos uploaded to her stories revealed that Denise and Jason grabbed dinner at the swanky Cuba restaurant before the show, in the company of other friends.

Denise cut a very seductive figure in the smoking hot outfit. Posing with her shoulder against a wall, the 33-year-old hottie coquettishly raised her right hand to her luscious lips and bent her left knee to show off the high slit of her dress. The alluring posture exposed her voluptuous thigh, while also accentuating her curvaceous hips. At the same time, she crossed her left hand over her midsection, highlighting her narrow waistline.

Known for her head-turning fashion looks, Denise paired the glitter dress with a trendy biker jacket. She added height to her gorgeous frame with a pair of platform ankle-length boots.

A closer look at the photo of Denise and Jason — a lovely selfie that was closely cropped to her face — revealed that the curvy model was all dolled-up for her glamorous night out. The Latina-Arab beauty, who is of Puerto Rican and Kuwaiti descent, sported chic cat-eye makeup, complete with a shimmering skin-toned eyeshadow, as well as nude lipstick. Her hairstyle was also on point, as Denise showed off her glossy raven tresses perfectly coiffed in tumbling waves, which framed her beautiful face and cascaded over her shoulders.

Denise’s sexy look didn’t go unnoticed by her fans. The triple Instagram update racked up a little shy of 5,000 likes within a couple of hours of having been posted. The same time frame brought quite a few people to the comments section, as followers left gushing messages for the curvaceous model.

“Be hotter I dare you,” quipped one person, adding a fire emoji for emphasis.

The sentiment was echoed by a second comment that read, “So hot,” trailed by a long string of flattering emoji.

“Astounding,” remarked a third fan, while another labeled Denise as “queen.”

The latest Instagram post comes just two days after Denise flaunted her ample cleavage in a sexy bathroom selfie that saw her posing in nothing by a bra and a skirt.