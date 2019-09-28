Kellyanne Conway Says Nancy Pelosi Is Just Doing What The Men Around Her Tell Her To Do

'[S]he just changes her mind because the men around her said, ‘Change your mind,'' Conway said.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway fired an attack against Nancy Pelosi on Friday, claiming that the House Speaker launched an impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump because the men around her told her to. According to the Daily Beast, Conway believes that Pelosi changed her stance against impeaching the president because the men the Speaker works with pushed her to do so.

While speaking with a group of reporters outside of the White House, Conway weighed in on Pelosi’s decision to launch an impeachment inquiry into Trump’s interactions with the Ukrainian government.

“Nancy Pelosi finally capitulated to her angry mob,” Conway told reporters. “She does the worst thing a woman in power can do, which is she just changes her mind because the men around her said, ‘Change your mind. We need an impeachment.'”

She added that Pelosi made the decision without seeing a copy of the transcript or reading a memo about what it contained, though it’s not clear that this is true.

Conway went on to say that Pelosi was talking about launching an investigation at one point, but a few hours later decided that she needed to begin an impeachment inquiry instead.

It’s not the first time Conway has attacked Pelosi, and when asked what she thought of the comments, the House Speaker dismissed the insult, saying that she had no comment on anything Conway said.

Pelosi has been against impeaching the president until the recent events surrounding Ukraine unfolded. Then, it was revealed that Trump had a conversation with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which Trump repeatedly urged the leader to investigate Joe Biden, one of the leading Democrats in the 2020 race for president.

According to PBS, Pelosi announced on September 25 that the House would begin a formal impeachment inquiry into the situation.

“The actions of the Trump presidency revealed dishonorable facts of betrayal of his oath of office and betrayal of our national security and betrayal of the integrity of our elections,” Pelosi said. “Therefore… I’m announcing the House of Representatives moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry. The president must be held accountable. No one is above the law.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Pelosi reportedly wants to move quickly on impeachment and has made moves to have the Articles of Impeachment written up by Thanksgiving, with a full vote completed before 2020. This means issuing subpoenas and taking statements, including, Democrats hope, a statement from the whistleblower who brought the situation to national attention.