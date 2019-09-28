Cindy Kimberly Sizzles In Plunging, Figure-Hugging Mini Dress

The model looked stunning in her velvet pink dress.

Fans can attest that Cindy Kimberly looks stunning in everything she wears, and her latest look is no exception. The Spanish model shared a series of sexy snaps on Instagram for her 5.7 million followers to enjoy. The 20-year-old flaunted her unbelievable body in a plunging, hot pink velvet mini dress. Cindy’s decolletage and long, lean legs were on full display. She paired the stylish look with statement earrings and a small purse in a subdued shade of pink.

The stunner’s long dark hair was styled in a chic middle part. Her gorgeous features were enhanced with glamorous makeup that included burgundy eyeshadow and nude lipgloss.

Fans were quick to compliment the beauty. While many simply left heart-eye emoji in the comments section, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Your f***ing face? Incredible. Insane. Unbelievable. Prettiest girl alive,” gushed an admirer.

“OH MY GOD UR JUST KILLING ME,” wrote a passionate fan.

“Teach me how to be beautiful like you,” said a different follower.

“Such a hottie,” chimed in another commenter.

A few followers did point out that these photos were originally posted on Friday night but were soon deleted.

Regardless, the post definitely seems to be a fan-favorite, as it has racked up more than 85,000 likes within an hour.

The model isn’t exactly a stranger when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. On Tuesday, Cindy posted a provocative photo. The Instagram post showed the stunner posing against a white background, covering her bare chest with her hands.

Cindy’s career has been on an upward trajectory, ever since Justin Bieber came across a picture of her in 2015. According to the Daily Mail, the singer was enamored by the then-17-year-old’s striking good looks and sought to find her identity on social media.

Loading...

It goes without saying that Justin isn’t the only man who has fallen for Cindy. In June, the Daily Mail reported that the beauty was spotted grabbing a bite to eat with Kylie Jenner’s ex, Tyga. The pair was photographed outside of La Scala, an upscale restaurant in Beverly Hills. Cindy, wearing a short mustard-colored sweater dress and white Nike Air Force 1s, walked ahead of the rapper as the paparazzi snapped pictures.

Earlier this year, the model was also romantically linked to Lewis Hamilton, a British Formula One racing driver, noted The Sun. Cindy and Hamilton reportedly took a trip together on a private plane to Barcelona in February.

To see more of Cindy, be sure to check out her Instagram account.