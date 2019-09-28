Bernie Sanders Supporters Passing On Elizabeth Warren Might Be Sexist, Suggests MSNBC Pundit Emily Sussman

During a recent segment on MSNBC — available on YouTube — Emily Tisch Sussman suggested that voters supporting Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders over Elizabeth Warren may be sexist, pointing to Warren’s “more detailed plans” that she claims have “evolved” in comparison to Sanders’.

“I actually overheard someone saying, that I thought was an interesting point, that basically at this point if you are still supporting Sanders as opposed to Warren, it’s kind of showing your sexism. Because she has more detailed plans, and her plans have evolved. I thought it was an interesting point, and I think there may be something to it.”

Following the comments, many took to social media to point out that she is the daughter of hedge fund billionaire Donald Sussman, and some suggested that her displeasure with Sanders was due to his focus on reforming the U.S. economy to close the gap between the wealthy and the middle class.

FAIR reports that Comcast, the owner of MSNBC, is one of the biggest lobbying spenders in Washington. Although much of their positive coverage focused on Joe Biden, it appears to have shifted to Warren since she began to climb in the polls. According to the progressive media watchdog group, MSNBC news personalities all come from the “same elite circle of Washington insiders that Biden has inhabited for the past 40 years.”

MSNBC pundit says if you support Bernie Sanders over Elizabeth Warren it’s “showing your sexism.” pic.twitter.com/fghFIqOF6C — Ibrahim (@IbrahimAS97) September 27, 2019

Sussman’s comment is not out of the ordinary. Mainstream media outlets have not been warm to Sanders’ campaign, and MSNBC legal analyst Mimi Rocah previously said that the Vermont Senator made her “skin crawl.” Bernie’s campaign manager responded to Rocah’s comment on Twitter, suggesting that she should be more disgusted by the lack of prosecution of major bank executives that “destroyed millions of lives” through the financial crisis.

The New York Times has also been critical of Sanders. Boing Boing reported that Sydney Ember, one of the publication’s reporters that covers the candidate, attempts to discredit the nominee by sourcing corporate lobbyists, far-right figures, and war criminals. FAIR also revealed that, in addition to her coverage being consistently critical, her pieces often undergo “stealth editing” to slant the writing toward the negative. She is reportedly married to Mike Bechek, son of the former CEO of Bain & Company.

Fellow Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang has also experienced hostility and exclusion from mainstream media outlets. After the first MSNBC debate, he revealed that his mic was not on at times. During MSNBC’s early coverage of the candidates, they left Yang off of political charts and chyrons multiple times.