‘World’s Sexiest DJ’ Nata Lee Strips Down To Her Black Bra, And Fans Are Reeling

Russian bombshell Nata Lee has wowed her fans yet again. The blonde beauty absolutely sizzled in a black bra and jeans while on an “American Girl” photoshoot. The sultry picture shows yet again why the DJ boasts over 1.7 million fans on Instagram.

Nata Lee first found Instagram fame thanks to her incredible body and killer good looks. Due to her photographer boyfriend, who also runs a prestigious modeling agency, she has been able to post a variety of sexy shots that have sent fans reeling.

However, that is not her only claim to fame. Nata Lee also works as a DJ in Phuket, specifically at a club called The View. As a result of her chosen career, several publications, such as Busted News and News Locker, have accordingly dubbed her the “World’s Hottest DJ.”

Nata Lee’s latest picture surely helps show how she earned that title. In the photo, she wears a pair of high-waisted jeans that showcase her fantastic hourglass figure. A matching denim jacket hangs low on her arms, halfway off and revealing her shoulders.

Nata Lee has no shirt on underneath the jacket, and instead reveals a black bra that she seems almost ready to spill out of. Her wavy blond locks are up in a casual ponytail, and adding to the Americana vibes is a red bandanna tied around her crown.

For her post, Nata Lee shyly looks down while she playfully tugs at the band of her jeans. Her only accessory is a pair of gold earrings.

The post quickly earned over 51,000 likes and more than 415 comments.

“You truly are perfection at it’s very finest,” one fan proclaimed, with several red heart emoji added.

“WOW, you are a dream,” wrote another, with two pink hearts and a heart-eyes emoji.

“The most beautiful,” echoed a third, with two pink hearts and a lip emoji.

Loading...

This is not the first time that the Russian bombshell has posed in a black bra. In fact, she recently posted a similar picture, in which she posed in a black bra and jeans, as covered by The Inquisitr.

Though both of the discussed pictures kept her panties hidden, she has treated her fans to a snap of the complete set before. In the photo below, she paired some black panties with the bra, and likely sent the pulses of her fans racing. The thigh-high socks only added to the sultry nature of the shot.

Wildly popular, it earned over 165,000 likes and more than 1,800 comments.