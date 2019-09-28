WWE News: Edge Makes Shocking Career Announcement

Since he was forced to hang up his boots and call it a day on his in-ring career back in 2011, Edge found a new calling as a podcast co-host with his old tag team partner Christian.

The duo’s E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness show is one of the most popular pro wrestling podcasts out there, as fans of the legendary team are keen to hear their thoughts on developments within the industry.

Unfortunately, though, all good things must eventually come to an end. As documented by Wrestling Inc., Edge announced that he’s stepping down from E&C’s Pod Of Awesomeness on the latest episode of the show.

According to the “Rated-R Superstar,” his family commitments mean that he can no longer put as much time into the podcast as he wants to. He’s a husband to fellow WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and a father to their children, and it appears that he’s intent on spending more time with them.

The future of the podcast remains unclear at the time of this writing. While Edge will no longer be involved going forward, the show could be revamped and live on through his co-host. During the last episode, Christian said that he may do the show on his own or with a new co-host. At the same time, he’s also considering not doing it at all.

While Edge leaving the show is sad news for wrestling fans, he’ll still be around to share his insights from time to time. He’s an occasional contributor to WWE panel shows, and with his wife being a commentator for NXT, he might become more involved in WWE business.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr recently reported, the Hall of Famer also revealed that he feels healthy enough to compete in the ring again. While he revealed that WWE’s medical staff probably wouldn’t clear him, you can never say never about anything in the world of sports entertainment.

Daniel Bryan and Shawn Michaels made miraculous in-ring comebacks after being forced to retire as a result of serious injuries. Now that Edge has had years to allow his body to heal, a future comeback could be in the cards if he’s cleared by WWE.

Outside of wrestling, he’s proven to be a very accomplished actor, having appeared in shows like Haven and Vikings. Should the podcast ending mark the last of his contributions to wrestling for the time being, he might still entertain his fans in other mediums.