Blake Shelton And Pitbull’s Collaboration Inspiration Is Adorable

Pitbull revealed the inspiration for his new song with Blake Shelton, "Get Ready."

Blake Shelton and Pitbull might seem as unlikely of a duo as Blake and girlfriend Gwen Stefani, but the country singer from Oklahoma and the Miami-based rapper have teamed up for an energetic new single.

On Friday, Pitbull took to Twitter to reveal the inspiration for the song, which is titled “Get Ready.” The “Timber” singer was responding to a tweet from Blake warning his followers about how addictive the song will be.

“Fair warning, if you stick this in your ear hole you may never get it back out!” The Voice star wrote.

So far, Blake hasn’t shared any details about how this surprise collaboration came to be. However, in his reply, Pitbull made sure to give credit where credit is due by thanking the furry inspiration for “Get Ready.”

“We can thank your dog for the inspiration!” the rapper wrote. “Appreciate the support. Can’t wait for us to take it around the world so GET READY… Dale!”

The dog Pitbull mentioned was likely Blake Shelton’s sweet old hound Betty. If you listen to “Get Ready,” it might sound a bit familiar. It samples the 1977 Ram Jam rock song “Black Betty,” complete with those repetitive “Bam-ba-lams.” Betty the dog has black fur, so she’s presumably named after the song and is the pooch Pitbull is referring to. The sweet dog is no novice to the music scene, either. Recently, she made an appearance on Blake’s Instagram page in a behind-the-scenes look at the making of his “Hell Right” music video.

Unfortunately for the cute canine, the words “Black Betty” are replaced with “Get Ready” in Blake and Pitbull’s new single, so she doesn’t get a shout-out from her owner, who introduces himself as a “Cowboy Casanova” at the beginning of the song.

However, Betty is definitely not neglected at home. She was rescued by Blake and his ex-wife, country singer Miranda Lambert, after they found her on the side of the road near their home in Oklahoma. She lives with Blake now and she’s formed a special bond with the “I’ll Name The Dogs” singer’s new girlfriend.

Betty often makes appearances in Gwen Stefani’s Instagram stories, usually getting loved on by someone. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen has joked that the sweet pooch now prefers her company over that of Blake’s.

While some of Blake’s fans might find his collaboration with Pitbull a bit surprising, the two singers have already worked together in the recording studio — they both voiced characters for the animated movie UglyDolls. Blake has also said that he considered recording music with the rapper before. During a 2015 On Air with Ryan Seacrest interview, Blake explained why he previously turned down Pitbull’s collaboration offer.

“I got real close to doing a song with Pitbull one time,” the country star said, as reported by The Boot. “There’s just something about me being, like, a middle America country artist saying the word ‘motherf*ker over and over again. It was like, ‘Man, I just don’t know if that’s going to go over with my soccer moms.’ So I opted not to, but I was honored.”

It seems the two stars were able to come to a compromise, however. There are are no curse words in “Get Ready,” which can be listened to below. The song appears on Pitbull’s new album, Libertad 548.