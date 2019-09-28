Watch Atlético Madrid Vs. Real Madrid Stream Live: Rivals Collide In La Liga Madrid Derby, Start Time, Preview

In what promises to be the most significant Madrid derby in several years, Atlético Madrid can take over first place in La Liga from rivals Real Madrid.

For the 165th time since 1929, crosstown rivals Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid will meet in the Madrid derby, one of Europe’s most anticipated matchups, on Saturday. This year’s “El Derbi” is highly anticipated, despite coming in only the seventh week of the 2019/2020 La Liga season.

This season, Los Colchoneros (“The Mattress Makers”) of Atlético are entering the game in the unfamiliar position of favorites, according to Marca.com. That status comes thanks to a spree of offseason spending, rather than their relative position on the table where Real occupies first place, although Real is sitting at just one point over their Atlético rivals, who are in third.

This is potentially the most important Madrid derby since the two clubs clashed in the 2016 UEFA Champions League final, where Real won in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw.

In the 1990s, the derby fell on hard times — or, more specifically, Atlético fell on hard times, failing to defeat their rivals in 23 straight derby matches before suffering relegation after the 1999/2000 season. Recently, however, Coach Diego Simeone has revived Atlético’s fortunes, leading the club to Champions League finals in 2016 and in 2014, when they also lost to Real.

But El Derbi has recently been competitive. Until this past February’s matchup, where Real won in a 3-1 victory over Atlético, the teams had gone since November of 2016 without reaching a decision in any of their matchups, as The Inquisitr reported. It doesn’t look like they’ll be going back to draws anytime soon either. In a preseason matchup over the summer played in the United States, Atlético dominated Real in an unofficial derby match, winning in a stunning 7-3 victory.

Real Madrid Coach Zinedine Zidane (l) and Atlético Madrid boss Diego Simeone (r). Denis Doyle / Aitor Alcalde / Getty Images

The match’s kickoff is set for 9 p.m. Central European Daylight Time on Saturday, September 28, at the iconic 68,000-seat Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain.

In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 8 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, the livestream gets underway at 3 p.m. EDT or noon PDT. Fans in China can log in to the live online stream at 3 a.m. on Sunday morning, September 29, China Standard Time, while in the Republic of Indonesia, the game gets underway at 2 a.m. Western Indonesian Time, 4 a.m. Eastern, on Sunday morning.

To watch the match’s livestream, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. To access the streaming service, fans must have cable or satellite service subscriber credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

For fans without access to BeIn Sports, the game can still be watched free of charge. Fans should sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package or Fubo TV. Both of these services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each comes with a seven-day free trial.

Fans in select countries can also stream the match via Facebook Live, which will be hosted on the La Liga Facebook page. In Spain, MoviStar+ will stream the match and in the United Kingdom, it will be streamed live by Premier Sports.

For a complete list of streaming links, fans can check Live Soccer TV.