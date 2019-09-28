Blonde Bombshell Anna Nystrom Sizzles In Miniskirt And Form-Fitting Sweater That Flaunts Her Curves

Blonde bombshell Anna Nystrom had her 8.2 million Instagram followers drooling over her latest picture, where she showcased an autumnal outfit that still flaunted her dangerous curves.

Nystrom rocked a high-waisted miniskirt crafted from a brown checkered fabric that clung to every inch of her curves. She posed facing to the side, which allowed her booty to be on full display in the tight number. The miniskirt barely came to mid-thigh, which meant that Nystrom’s toned legs were highlighted in the look. She added a pair of knee-high boots to make the outfit more fall-appropriate.

On top, Nystrom kept things simple with a white sweater that likewise had a form-fitting silhouette. Though the sweater had a high neckline that meant her cleavage was hidden, the fit still highlighted her ample assets. The sweater was a cropped style, meaning that her toned stomach was on full display.

She posed in front of a simple white wall, with lush greenery visible in the background towards the side of the property. Nystrom left her long blond hair hanging loose, reaching all the way down her back, and rocked a sultry and neutral makeup look. She had one hand tangled in her hair as she flaunted her physique for the camera.

The Sweden-based model has gained plenty of followers thanks to her sizzling Instagram updates, and her fans loved this snap as well. The post received over 110,000 likes within just 23 hours.

Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts about the outfit, and Nystrom’s beauty in general.

“I love this outfit,” one follower commented about the fall-ready ensemble.

“Gorgeous body,” another fan said.

One follower called Nystrom “the most beautiful woman in the world.”

Many of her fans couldn’t seem to find the right words to say and instead decided to leave a string of emoji in the comments section to express their thoughts.

Though Nystrom isn’t afraid to flaunt her insane body for her followers, she tends to steer clear of bold colors. Instead, the Swedish bombshell favors neutral tones such as beige, white, and black.

Recently, she surprised her fans by rocking an uncharacteristically bold leopard-print mini dress. While she has worn plenty of mini dresses, the pattern was outside the box for her typical style.

Fans who simply can’t get enough of Nystrom should make sure that they’re following her on YouTube as well as on Instagram. The Swedish beauty has a channel on which she shares plenty of tidbits about her life with her eager followers.