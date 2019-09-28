Former ‘RHONY’ Star Bethenny Frankel Hides Finger On Instagram After Engagement Ring Rumors

Bethenny Frankel sparked rumors earlier this week.

Is Bethenny Frankel hiding an engagement ring?

After sparking rumors of a potential engagement to boyfriend Paul Bernon earlier this week on Instagram, the former Real Housewives of New York City star has returned to the social media platform with a new post in which she’s suspiciously hiding her left hand’s ring finger.

In Frankel’s new post, the Skinnygirl mogul is seen in side-by-side shots, both of which featured her left hand in her pocket and her ring finger completely out of sight.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Frankel shared a photo of herself and her daughter Bryn earlier this week in honor of National Daughters Day, and in the photo, there appeared to be a large diamond engagement ring hanging off Frankel’s finger. Right away, fans wanted to know if it was an engagement ring and flooded her with questions about her potential plans to marry Bernon that went unanswered.

Frankel and Bernon have been dating one another for just over a year. As fans of The Real Housewives of New York City may recall, Frankel went public with Bernon during a visit to his hometown of Boston in October of last year, just two months after the death of her former fiancé, Dennis Shields, who died of an apparent overdose in August 2018.

At the end of last month, after appearing on eight of the last 11 seasons of The Real Housewives of New York City, Frankel announced in a statement to Variety that she would not be featured on the series’ upcoming 12th season. In her statement, Frankel said she was walking away from the Bravo TV reality series so that she would be able to explore the next chapter in her life.

“It’s time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women. I want to highlight the strength, confidence and unstoppable power that women have,” she explained. “I am so grateful to them for highlighting my entrepreneurialism and allowing me to pave the way for many women to achieve their goals.”

Frankel went on to say that her experience with the network, which included her spinoff series, Bethenny Ever After, and a real estate show with Fredrik Eklund, Bethenny & Fredrik, was an incredibly magical ride.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 will air sometime next year on Bravo TV.