WWE Rumors: Backstage News On Paige’s Return

Fans who have been wondering when Paige is returning to television might not have to wait much longer until they see her again. According to a report by PWInsider, she is expected to make her return to television screens very soon.

Prior to taking some time off to undergo hernia surgery back in August, she had been managing The Kabuki Warriors — Asuka and Kairi Sane — on SmackDown Live as they sought to win the Women’s Tag Team Championship. It remains to be seen if she’ll continue managing the duo when she returns to television.

Since being forced to hang up her boots, Paige has been used as an on-air personality. In addition to managing the aforementioned tag team, she was also the general manager of SmackDown Live until control of the show reverted back to Shane McMahon following WWE’s decision to scrap official on-air authority figures.

Regardless of Paige’s new role, her future does appear to be on SmackDown Live. She is expected to be in attendance for the blue brand’s premiere on Fox next Friday night, which will also mark the 20th anniversary of the show. Whether her appearance will be a one-off for now or the start of a new ongoing storyline has yet to be confirmed.

As noted by Wrestling Inc., Paige was among the superstars who were considered for the upcoming WWE Backstage studio show on FS1. Renee Young and Hall of Famer Booker T have since been confirmed as the show’s hosts, but the company might still use Paige in some capacity.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, Paige has also been serving an ambassador for young women. After her private tapes were leaked online in 2016, she entered a depression and had undergo therapy. Since recovering, however, she’s been using her experience to discourage other women from saving material on their phones that hackers could use against them.

Earlier this year, her inspirational life story was also dramatized in Fighting With My Family. The critically acclaimed movie stars Florence Pugh as a young Paige competing in the English independent scene before making the jump to WWE.

While Paige’s in-ring career ended prematurely, the 27-year-old has proven that she’s a versatile talent with an interesting backstory and plenty to still offer the company whenever she’s called upon. She can be a real asset to WWE’s product provided that she remains healthy, and it’ll be interesting to see how she’s incorporated into the company’s plans going forward.