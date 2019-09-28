Emily Ratajkowski Exposes Chest & Toned Tummy In Sexy Wrap-Around Bikini Top

Sports Illustrated babe Emily Ratajkowski put her washboard abs and famously taut waistline on full display in her latest Instagram post. On Saturday, the brunette bombshell showed off her toned tummy as she posed in a sexy bikini top from her own collection — a white wrap-around number that perfectly showcased her hourglass curves.

Known for her spectacular fashion looks, Emily chose to give the revealing swimsuit a more unusual functionality rather than simply wearing it to the beach. Showing a fantastic sense of style, the 28-year-old hottie paired the tiny bikini with an elegant black pantsuit and wore the skin-baring pool item as a top to complete her chic outfit.

Shared with fans via the Instagram page of her swimwear and lingerie brand, Inamorata Woman, the seductive look stirred quite the sensation among Emily’s ardent admirers. The gorgeous model showcased her provocative attire in a stunning black-and-white photo, which garnered close to 3,500 likes in the first hour of having been published — significantly more than other photos populating the label’s newsfeed. The same time frame also brought quite a few people to the comment section, as followers were quick to shower the model with praise for her daring look.

Plenty of followers were left speechless by the racy outfit and opted to leave only an assortment of flattering emoji about Emily’s smoking-hot look. Others felt a little more inspired and managed to string together a few words of appreciation for the London-born beauty.

“Wonderfull [sic],” one person wrote under the sizzling photo, clearly in a daze at the sight of Emily’s spectacular figure.

“Gorgeous Look!!,” penned another, adding a fire emoji to their post.

“Yess gorgeous @emrata,” read a third message, trailed by a string of flattering emoji of the heart, fire, and thumbs-up variety.

The big show of appreciation from fans was certainly justified and well-deserved. Emily looked sensational in the bold outfit, which played up all of her best assets.

The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model flaunted her insane body in the teeny bikini top, which boasted a halterneck design that beautifully framed her generous décolletage. Not one to shy away from showing off her curves, Emily wore her smart blazer completely open to expose her shapely chest.

The itty-bitty top featured a long string that was tied around her midriff a number of times. The artifice called attention to her impossibly narrow waistline and flat stomach. A tiny string went across her chest, holding the triangle bikini top in place and luring the gaze to her busty assets. Meanwhile, the classy black trousers sat just below her belly button, further highlighting her fit tummy.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Emily originally showcased the bold look at New York Fashion Week earlier this month. At the time, she showed off the sexy ensemble in a double Instagram update shared to her personal profile and had followers losing their minds over her smoldering look.