‘Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent And Fiancé Randall Emmett Attend ‘The Irishman’ Premiere In NYC, See Photos

Lala Kent supported her fiancé, Randall Emmett, at the premiere of his new movie, The Irishman, in New York City on Thursday night.

After flying into the Big Apple earlier this week in search of the perfect wedding dress for her and Emmett’s nuptials in April of next year, the Vanderpump Rules star got all dolled up to attend the 57th New York Film Festival, where the movie was screened.

In photos taken on the red carpet at the festival, Kent, who posed both by herself and with her fiancé, was seen with over-teased hair, natural makeup, and a black cut-out dress.

“I’m a friend of Jimmy Hoffa,” she explained on Instagram with a photo of herself and Emmett.

The following morning, Emmett was basking in the success of his new film’s premiere as he shared a screenshot of an article that suggested the project could be headed for an Oscar.

“What a night, it’s like an amazing dream. Hard word [sic] always. Thank you for all the support. My mother text [sic] me this morning how proud she is, thank you mom for always being there for me,” he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

While Kent and Emmett didn’t share any images of the two of them attending the event’s after party on her Instagram page, she did share an Instagram story that featured her after party look. In the image, Kent was seen posing in a black minidress she purchased from the Anne Louise Boutique.

Lala Kent attends ‘The Irishman’ screening during the 57th New York Film Festival on September 27, 2019 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

During the event, Emmett shared a photo of himself and Kent enjoying their night out on his Instagram page.

Kent and Emmett began dating in early 2016, going public about two years later after Emmett’s divorce from former wife Ambyr Childers, the mother of his two daughters, was finalized. Then, in August 2018, as filming concluded on the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules, Emmett popped the question to Kent during a visit to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Although Kent and Emmett took things slow with planning their wedding in the months that followed their engagement, they have since made some big decisions, including setting a wedding date of April 18, 2020 and deciding to get married in Newport Beach, California.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kent’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney, and Brittany Cartwright, will serve as bridesmaids in her upcoming wedding.

Kent and her co-stars will return to Bravo TV sometime later this year for the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, though an exact premiere date hasn’t been set.