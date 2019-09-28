Meagan Good Looks Like A Total Smokeshow In Bikini Top And Short Shorts

Actress Meagan Good recently shared a snap with her 5.2 million Instagram followers that had them all drooling.

Good and her husband, DeVon Franklin, hit the open waters in a boat, and decided to take a picture together to document the occasion. Franklin rocked a pair of bright red swimming trunks and sunglasses, and perched on the front of the boat while gazing out into the distance.

Good settled on one of his legs, and flaunted her insane body in a red bikini top with a lace-up detail on the front that put her cleavage on full display. Rather than pairing the top with matching red bottoms, she expressed her personal style by donning a pair of yellow and green short shorts that flaunted her curvy legs. Plenty of her toned stomach was on display on the look, and she looked smoking hot in the snap. She added a cover-up, draped over her shoulders, to protect her stunning skin from the sun.

Good kept her beauty vibe simple, sweeping her braided hair up into a bun on the top of her head. She added a pair of sunglasses to finish off the look.

In the first snap the duo shared, they were both looking off into the distance with serious expressions on their faces. In the second picture, they stared right at the camera and had huge smiles on their faces as they enjoyed spending time together out on the water.

Good’s fans couldn’t get enough of the pictures, and the post received over 106,000 likes within just three hours. Her followers filled the comments section with compliments.

“Power Couple!” one follower said.

“Couple goals,” another fan added.

“Tell us about this bathing suit and cover up! Super cute,” another follower said, loving Good’s outfit.

“Great couple enjoying life,” one fan commented.

Good doesn’t tend to share snaps of herself in swimwear too often, so her followers loved the change in pace. However, she does occasionally remind her followers of what a stunning physique she has. About a month ago, Good shared a throwback snap from an Essence photoshoot where she posed in a skimpy bikini that left little to the imagination.

In that particular snap, Good looked like a completely different person. She rocked very short, blonde hair, which was a huge change from the braids she has been rocking lately. However, her stunning smile remained the same, as did her voluptuous curves.

Fans will have to stay tuned to Good’s Instagram page to make sure they don’t miss out on a single sizzling shot.