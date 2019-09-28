‘Treasonous’ Donald Trump Could Have Been Impeached On Inauguration Day, Bestselling Military Author Says

Trump has appeared unhappy since he took office because he knows he committed treason to get there, writes military expert Lucian Truscott IV on Saturday.

Early on Saturday morning, an apparently enraged Donald Trump took to his Twitter account to fire off three straight tweets, each in all capital letters and punctuated by exclamation points.

“PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!” Trump wrote in his first tweet, followed by tweets reiterating his 2016 campaign slogan, “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” and the seemingly contradictory “KEEP AMERICA GREAT!”

The source of Trump’s outrage, as it seemingly has been since Tuesday when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made her announcement, is the newly opened impeachment inquiry into what Democrats say is Trump’s improper use of the power of his office to force a foreign country, Ukraine, to serve his own reelection campaign.

But according to a veteran journalist and bestselling author of several military-themed novels, Trump’s allegedly corrupt dealings with Ukraine are only the latest in a long line of impeachable offenses.

In fact, wrote Lucian Truscott IV — the 72-year-old grandson of a prominent World War II American Army general — Trump has been miserable throughout his entire two-and-a-half year term so far because he knows that he committed “treasonous” acts to win the election, and more since he has been in office. Truscott made his remarks in a column published by the site Salon.com on Saturday.

Donald Trump was impeachable the moment he was sworn in, according to Lucian Truscott IV. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

“Trump was impeachable after his own inauguration,” wrote Truscott, because “he knew things we didn’t know on that day about what he had done to get elected.”

Truscott’s comment refers to the multiple incidents of when Trump and his campaign “welcomed” Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, revealed by special counsel Robert Mueller in his report on his two-year investigation, as covered by The Inquisitr.

Loading...

In fact, as The Washington Post reported in a blockbuster exposé published late on Friday, when Trump met with two top Russian government officials in the Oval Office on May 10, 2017 — less than four months after his inauguration — he told them “that he was unconcerned about Moscow’s interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.”

The Oval Office meeting with the top Russians came less than 24 hours after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, which Trump later admitted in a nationally televised interview was prompted by his concern about the Russia investigation. Trump also called the allegations of his campaign’s collusion with Russia a “hoax” — even though he acknowledged to the Russians that the Russian interference was real, he just didn’t care, according to The Post.

Because Trump knew of the illegal Russian role in promoting his campaign, he also knew that he had already committed impeachable offenses when he took his oath of office, according to Truscott, who added that the past week’s shocking revelations about Trump’s attempts to strong-arm Ukraine into providing help for his 2020 campaign “have really only served to confirm what we’ve known about Trump all along.”