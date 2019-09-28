Norwegian Bombshell Hilde Osland Sets Instagram On Fire In Blue Lingerie And Pigtails

Hilde Osland told followers that she was “loving” the new lingerie sets by Lounge Underwear, and fans were definitely loving it as well. After all, the skimpy lace set made sure to show her fabulous figure off to its best advantage.

The stunner first found Instagram fame living in Canada, where she was a professional snowboarder. Her shots where she flaunted her killer curves with snowy mountain-scapes behind her drew likes from around the globe.

However, she has since traded snow for sand and moved Down Under to Australia. Fans love the change of scenery, as the warmer weather means a number of bikini and daisy duke shots from the Scandinavian stunner.

That said, the background for Hilde’s latest picture is neither mountain not ocean, but rather inside her own home. In the photo, Hilde wears a lace balconette style bra in a beautiful deep blue color. The band displays the company name.

The Norwegian bombshell then added a pair of matching undies. In addition to a lace panel, there is another Lounge Underwear band. It extends nearly up to her waist, emphasizing her hourglass figure. Hilde’s only accessories included a pair of gold hoop earrings and a matching bracelet.

Her hair is styled into sweet pigtail buns, with stray wisps that frame her beautiful face.

The picture earned over 14,000 likes and close to 400 comments in around half an hour.

“Beautiful in blue! Love this!” gushed a fan with three blue heart emoji.

“Just when I think you can’t get any hotter…” added a second.

“No words other than perfection,” proclaimed a third, with a thumbs up emoji.

Many fans specifically mentioned that they loved hair hairstyle, which managed to be both playful and sexy at the same time.

As a social media sensation, Hilde has over 1.4 million followers, so it’s little surprise that many clothing companies would want to work with the blonde beauty. In addition to Lounge Underwear, Hilde has worked with many other brands.

In fact, she sent pulses racing earlier this week when she nearly spilled out of a monokini from Fashion Nova, as covered by The Inquisitr.

Loading...

She has also worked with companies such as Cupshe and Hot Miami Styles. The picture below is Hilde modeling a blue swimsuit from the latter.

Fans loved the picture, and it earned over 83,000 likes and close to 2,000 comments.

In addition to Instagram modeling and snowboarding, the blonde beauty loves to travel and to sing. In fact, she even has a permanent story showing off her songbird voice on her Instagram home page.