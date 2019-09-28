Ayesha Curry Looks Smoking Hot In Form-Fitting Dress On Date Night With Stephen Curry

Foodie entrepreneur Ayesha Curry recently surprised her 6.8 million Instagram followers with a quadruple Instagram update from date night. Ayesha found some time in her schedule to plan a date night with her husband, Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry, and made sure to bring her followers along for the ride.

In the first sizzling snap, Ayesha posed in front of a wall covered in wood shingles, with a skinny tree sprouting up beside her. She rocked a form-fitting patterned dress that showcased her curves to perfection. While not much of Ayesha’s skin was on display, given the longer sleeves, closed neckline and nearly maxi length of the dress, the silhouette still allowed her ample assets to be on display. Rather than pairing the look with heels, she went for a more street style vibe by adding a pair of white sneakers to finish the look.

Ayesha kept her makeup simple and a little sultry, allowing her natural beauty to shine through as she served up some major attitude in the pose.

In the second snap, she shared a picture of herself giving Stephen a big smooch on the cheek. He made a silly face at the camera, and both of them were holding glasses of white wine as they relaxed on date night.

For the third shot in the series, Ayesha posed on a couch on an outdoor patio area, sprawling out slightly and getting comfortable. A candle was burning on the table in front of her, and she took a sip of wine while she flashed a peace sign at the camera in the silly snap.

For the final picture in her Instagram update, Ayesha shared a snap of herself laughing at a dinner table. Some tasty looking bites were in front of her, and there were a few glasses of red wine on the table as well. The duo had moved from outside to inside in the shot, given the darker background, and appeared to be having an absolute blast together.

Ayesha’s fans couldn’t get enough of the sweet snaps, and the post received over 100,000 likes within just eight hours, including a like from actress Gabrielle Union.

Loading...

“You two are too adorable,” one follower commented.

“Super Stunning! Crazy DOPE! I Love this look and pose!” another fan added.

“I love seeing the goofy love you two share,” another follower said.

While she shares plenty of snaps of herself and her adorable children, Ayesha also isn’t afraid to flaunt her relationship on Instagram by sharing sweet shots with Stephen. Just a week ago, Ayesha and Stephen attended a wedding and the beauty shared a picture of the two of them all dressed up and smiling at one another in a romantic shot.