Amber Rose, 9 Months Pregnant, Rocks Tight Leather Pants & Tee Showing Baby Bump In Bikini With Spread Legs

It’s statements all around from Amber Rose right now. The model rocked skintight spandex for an eye-popping finish just yesterday, per The Inquisitr, but it looks like there’s been a major update. At nine months pregnant, Amber is continuing her public outings with what’s turning out to be a pretty impressive amount of stamina. Daily Mail has reported an excursion from Amber just last night: the 35-year-old was seen heading to boyfriend and baby daddy Alexander “AE” Edwards’ birthday party.

As the newspaper reports, Amber was seen rocking her giant bump in an ensemble that was both sexy and personalized. The star had gone super-tight in a black pair of leather pants, with a t-shirt that chronicled her social media activity this summer. Amber documented reaching the eight-month mark of her pregnancy last month with a head-turning photo of herself rocking a cheetah-print bikini with spread legs. It looks like this celebrity has opted to debut the photo as a clothing item – it isn’t just Kylie Jenner who wears merch with images of herself.

Amber’s t-shirt was showcasing her actual bump, although the black top offered a double-reminder of the star’s pregnancy status, plus her relationship. The shirt bore an image of Alexander’s face, with his initials also seen on the fabric. Of course, most eye-catching was that recreation of Amber’s bikini bump.

Barring the big bump, Amber was rocking a look that’s been her trademark for years. The model appeared with her blond hair in a buzz-cut, as well as her statement shades – this star even seems to rock the eyewear for most of her red carpet appearances. Amber was seen smiling and holding Edwards’ hand as the couple made their way to the party.

Amber’s pregnancy has been pretty high-profile. The star has been solidly updating her social media with images of herself and that blossoming bump, although with Amber having reached the nine-month mark, that Instagram account will likely be debuting a baby soon. Amber is already a parent to 6-year-old Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, whom she shares with rapper Wiz Khalifa.

Daily Mail reports that Amber’s bikini bump made more than one appearance last night: it also featured on the cake marking Edwards’ birthday – clearly, the couple is a fan of the snap.

Amber has gotten pretty real on social media with regards to her pregnancy. The model has admitted to having swollen feet, but it doesn’t look like the aches and pains have stopped her from going out. Fans wishing to see more of Amber should follow her Instagram.