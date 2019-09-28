Rashida Tlaib’s Campaign Selling T-Shirts With An Acronym For A Profanity, ‘Impeach The MF’

Back in January, Tlaib said, 'We're gonna impeach the motherf*cker!'

Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s campaign is selling t-shirts with a censored version of a profanity she previously used to refer to Donald Trump, The Associated Press reports.

This week, Tlaib was joined by other House Democrats in launching a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump following allegations that he encouraged Ukrainian officials to investigate his likely 2020 election opponent, Joe Biden. To mark the occasion, Tlaib’s campaign has been selling t-shirts promoting Trump’s impeachment.

“Impeach the MF”

“MF” refers to “motherf*cker,” a word Tlaib has used in the past when referring to Trump. Specifically, back in January 2019, as Politico reported at the time, Tlaib had just been sworn in as part of a “blue wave” of Democrats who took back control of the House of Representatives from the Republican Party. Following her swearing-in ceremony, she was recorded saying “We’re going to impeach the motherf*cker!” when talking about the president.

The remark was widely condemned, from both Democrats and Republicans, with several of her House colleagues on both sides of the aisle condemning her for using language unbecoming a stateswoman. California Democrat Brad Sherman, for example, noted that “the office of the presidency should be treated with respect.”

However, Politico suggested that the Democratic outrage about the remark was less about her word choice and more about her zeal for impeachment, something that Democrats at the time were reluctant to discuss.

Trump was also not amused by her statement. In a July 21 tweet, months after the remark, Trump demanded apologies from Tlaib and other House Democrats for a variety of things, including “foul language.” As The Inquisitr reported at the time, Trump’s reference seems to have been related to Tlaib’s use of the M-F word.

Tlaib, for her part, refused to back down, telling a Detroit TV station that “colorful” language was part of her upbringing.

“I am very passionate, and I grew up in an incredibly beautiful, urban community — the city of Detroit — born and raised. We say colorful things in interesting ways, but I tell you, the president of the United States is my focus. The residents back home are my focus,” she said.

Once considered by the Democratic Party’s leadership to be the domain of a minority of overzealous House members, impeachment is now at the forefront of the Party’s agenda, following the Ukraine scandal. Even Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, once loathe to even discuss impeachment, has now said that the time has come to investigate Trump with a view towards possible impeachment.