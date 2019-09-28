Kylie Jenner Flashes Black Bra In Sexy See-Through Dress For Latest Instagram Update

Kylie Jenner has returned to Instagram following reports that she’d been very sick with flu-like symptoms over the past week. However, she showed no signs of illness in her latest snap, where she looked stunning in a black bra and see-through dress.

Kylie posted a brand new video update to her Instagram story on Friday night, and her fans were sure to love the clip. In the the snap, Jenner is seen listening to some soft music in the background as she lays on a bed wearing a see-through black dress.

The garment showcased Jenner’s ample cleavage, tiny waist, flat tummy, and toned arms while showing off her skimpy lace lingerie underneath.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had her long, dark hair parted to the side and pulled back in a loose style that fell behind her head. She also sported a full face of makeup for the video, which consisted of darkened eyebrows, long lashes, peach eye shadow, and black eyeliner.

Kylie added pink blush on her face, a bronzed glow, and a dark pink color on her famously plump lips. Jenner smiled for the camera before giving a sexy little smirk and eye-roll to end the video.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie has been severely ill over the past few days, and the sickness reportedly led her to be hospitalized.

TMZ reported that Jenner received treatment after battling flu-like symptoms, such as nausea and dizziness, for days. She was then taken to the hospital, where she was admitted.

Kylie’s mother, Kris Jenner, was on vacation during the health scare, but her father, Caitlynn Jenner, was there by her side to make sure everything was going to be all right.

The makeup mogul’s illness prevented her from meeting multiple work commitments, including presenting an award at last week’s Emmy Awards. However, Kylie’s sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, took over the job without their younger sibling.

Of course, speculation about Kylie being pregnant and suffering from severe morning sickness began to circulate. However, neither Jenner nor her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, have confirmed any news about adding a second child to their family.

However, the couple have hinted that they would like to give their daughter Stormi a sibling in the near future.

“Kylie has always expressed the desire to be a young mother and have lots of babies. She’s so maternal and private and loves to just be at home nesting. She’s very, very hands on and her love for Stormi is like no other. She truly believes she was put on this planet to be a mom,” an insider previously told Hollywood Life of Kylie Jenner.