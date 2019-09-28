WWE Rumors: Major Update On Company’s Future Plans For Goldberg

Earlier this month, The Inquisitr reported that Goldberg and Dolph Ziggler almost got into a bust-up at a Las Vegas restaurant after bumping into each other. Goldberg shared a video of the pair’s altercation on his social media accounts, while Ziggler responded on Twitter by calling the Hall of Famer a “dipsh*t” who ruins wrestling.

The exchange between both men appeared to be rooted in a real-life beef with each other, but some fans and pundits believed that the incident was a publicity stunt to build interest for another match between them.

Goldberg and Ziggler competed against each other at this year’s SummerSlam pay-per-view, so they do have a storyline history. At the same time, the WWE legend squashed his opponent, and the feud seemed decisively over afterwards.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter‘s Dave Meltzer, WWE officials have no intention of booking another match between the rivals. As quoted by WrestleTalk, the wrestling journalist believes that both men planned the altercation on their own accord.

“We were told that right now there are no plans to do anything with the incident on television nor are there any plans to bring them back as a feud. So it sounds like they were just shooting their own angle for publicity.”

The WrestleTalk report also states that WWE’s own social media accounts didn’t share the incident. Therefore, it’s safe to assume that the company has no interest in using it to their advantage at the time of this writing.

Loading...

When Goldberg shared the video on social media, he tagged several people and companies. All signs point towards the confrontation being a work of some kind, but if it was indeed staged, the desired effect remains unclear. Perhaps Goldberg and Ziggler were trying to drum up interest for another match, or maybe they just wanted to mess with the fans and the media for their own amusement.

There’s also the likelihood that both men just don’t get along and the incident was sincere. It’s one of the more convincing superstar showdowns in recent times, and has left plenty of people convinced that there was some genuine bad blood on display.

While Goldberg’s next match has yet to be confirmed, Ziggler is currently one half of the Raw Tag Team Champions with Bobby Roode. As Ringside News recently documented, WWE officials want to push Roode, and Ziggler might get an opportunity to be a part of his partner’s ascent on the red brand.