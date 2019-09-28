Mila Kunis Stuns In Tight Pants And Blond Hair At L.A. Thai Restaurant

Something about Mila Kunis’ L.A. food hunts always wind up making a headline: Mila rocking Daisy Dukes at a Jewish deli in L.A. made The Inquisitr‘s headlines earlier this year. The Family Guy actress appears to be fronting media outlets for a very specific reason of late, though. The actress, whose brunette locks are a part of her identity, is now blonde, with the debut proving a major talking point for Mila’s fans just this week.

Mila has gone blonde for her new role in Four Good Days, in which the actress will play a drug addict.

Mila has been spotted rocking her blonde locks in a new set of photos obtained by Daily Mail. The 36-year-old was photographed at a Thai restaurant in Los Angeles yesterday, with images showing the mother of two in a parking lot. The star was looking stunning in a tight pair of buttercup-yellow pants paired with a nautical and striped t-shirt with a red collar – Mila was also seen wearing a blue baseball cap that’s already been spotted on her this week. The headgear wasn’t hiding the blonde hair, though.

Mila was snapped smiling and looking fresh-faced outside the eatery, with images showing the actress holding her phone. Given that this star tends to rock a super low-frills wardrobe, a pair of fancy Golden Goose sneakers proved unusual.

For many fans, seeing Mila change her look may have been something of a surprise. Hollywood may be filled with glam ladies who change their hair color and cosmetics on a weekly basis, but Mila is no Nicki Minaj or Kylie Jenner. The star seems to fly the flag for the fuss-free look – in fact, it’s something that Mila has been pretty vocal about.

Speaking to Glamour, Mila aired her thoughts on how beauty routines roll for her.

“Fine! I don’t wear makeup. I don’t wash my hair every day. It’s not something that I associate with myself. I commend women who wake up 30, 40 minutes early to put on eyeliner. I think it’s ­beautiful. I’m just not that person. So to go to a shoot and have my makeup artist put on face cream and send me off to do a photo, I was like, ‘Well, this makes life easy.’ And you’re still protected. Nobody’s there to make you look bad. Do you watch Game of Thrones?”

It looks like Mila will have fans paying a little more attention to her hair now – even if she doesn’t wash it every day.