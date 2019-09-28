Olivia Culpo Looks Chic In A Black Jumpsuit & Matching Beret At French Bistro

Olivia Culpo is making the most of her trip to Paris.

The gorgeous supermodel has taken the French capital by storm, after having jetted off to the City of Lights on Thursday to attend Paris Fashion Week. Since then, Olivia has been treating her Instagram following to some spectacular views of the city, while also showcasing a couple of jaw-dropping outfits that have earned her some viral attention.

For instance, a post shared with fans shortly after landing in Paris garnered more than 110,000 likes on Instagram after followers were left in awe at the sight of Olivia rocking a cape as a top. The former Miss Universe flashed her ripped abs in the unconventional attire — which was draped across her body, offering plenty of coverage in the shoulder area but leaving a large portion of her toned tummy exposed.

The following day, Olivia put her washboard abs and taut waistline on full display again as she slipped into a sequined crop top and matching mermaid skirt, flaunting her hourglass figure in the curve-hugging ensemble. Living up to her title as Maxim‘s sexiest woman, the Rhode Island-born beauty dazzled in the glamorous outfit, which she wore to the Balmain Spring-Summer 2020 runway show on Friday morning.

Later that same day, Olivia set off to see the Parisian sights and ended up in a quaint bistro, where she enjoyed a refreshing drink and a lovely meal. While there, the 27-year-old hottie posed for a couple of snaps, which she didn’t hesitate to share with her adoring fans.

Posted to Instagram on Friday night, the new photos showed Olivia looking radiant in a stylish zip-up black jumpsuit by Lovers and Friends. The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model cut a very chic figure in the trendy one-piece, which boasted slightly puffed sleeves and a multitude of pockets adorned with zippers and studs. Olivia teamed up her outfit with an elegant pair of high-heel combat boots by luxury brand Stuart Weitzman that matched the color of her jumpsuit. She further accessorized with a woven black belt, which cinched the jumpsuit at the waist. She topped off her look with a cute beret that matched the rest of her get-up.

The Sports Illustrated babe looked very stylish in the all-black attire, which beautifully complimented her golden tan. Although Olivia didn’t show a whole lot of skin in the fashionable outfit, the look made her glowing complexion really pop. Photographed as she sat down at the table with her legs crossed in somewhat of a tom-boyish style, she leaned her elbow against the table and rested her chiseled chin in the palm of her hand. The coquettish pose allowed her to show off her eye-catching footwear and even flash a bit of skin between the ankle-length boots and the hem of her pants. Likewise, her elegant neck was also exposed, as was a glimpse of her décolletage area, visible through the subtle neckline of the slightly unzipped jumpsuit.

Loading...

The stunning model offered a more detailed look at her fabulous outfit in her Instagram story. In a couple of videos uploaded to her story, Olivia disclosed that she wore the chic jumpsuit at a Revolve event. In one clip, the Maxim Hot 100 cover girl revealed that she was about to go on a boat ride with the Revolve crew. A second video showed some glamorous footage shot on the boat deck, as well as a splendid view of the Seine.