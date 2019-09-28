‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ Duane Chapman Diagnosed With Pulmonary Embolism

'I’m not afraid to die anymore, but I really didn’t care for awhile if something would happen,' Duane said.

Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman has been diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism, a life-threatening condition, after years of ignoring his health — particularly in the months following the death of his wife, Beth Chapman. Now, in an interview with Dr. Oz, the 66-year-old reveals how he found the motivation to get the help he needs and to try to get the upper hand on his condition.

As People reports, Duane sat down with the celebrity doctor to talk about his recent health scare. Two weeks ago, as reported at the time by The Inquisitr, the Dog’s Most Wanted star was rushed to the hospital with chest pains. Although he was released, he’s been diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism, a potentially life-threatening condition in which one or more of the heart’s arteries is blocked.

Dr. Oz was clear with Duane about what that diagnosis means and about not ignoring it.

“You’re a ticking time bomb. You’re not going to be here with the heart the way it is right now,” the doctor said.

Oz then pointed out the juxtaposition of Duane’s job with his health, noting that the reality star had no fear as he chased down fugitives, many of whom were likely armed and dangerous. However, when it came to his health, Oz says that Duane figuratively “ran away from your own doctor.”

Duane, for his part, said that after Beth died, he had a rather limited view of his own mortality.

“I don’t want to die right now. I’m not afraid to die anymore, but I really didn’t care for awhile if something would happen. I do care now,” he said.

Oz also invoked Beth in encouraging Duane to take the lead in his health, reminding him that, if she were alive, she would have told him he needs to “man up” about getting his health under control, in order to be a good father to his kids.

Now, Duane is trying to get back on the right track, health-wise. He says he’s now eating better, taking blood thinners, and trying to kick his smoking habit. As for the pulmonary embolism that almost claimed his life, Duane says he’s going to beat it.

“Once this goes away, I am 100 percent. I’ve had fears. The blood clot is not a normal thing but it happens a lot, but I’m going to be 100 percent. I’m encouraged by it,” he says.

You can watch Duane’s interview with Dr. Oz below.

Dog’s Most Wanted airs on WGN America on Wednesdays at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time.