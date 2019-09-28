WWE Rumors: Major Star Reportedly Re-Signs With The Company Following Months Of Uncertainty Over Future

It was only a few months ago that Sasha Banks’ WWE future was shrouded in mystery. After taking a four-month vacation following a losing effort against The IIconics at WrestleMania 35 — which led to her and Bayley losing their Women’s Tag Team Championship — “The Boss” appeared to be unhappy with her position in the company and reportedly requested her release.

All of that drama appears to be a thing of the past these days, however, as Banks will officially be sticking around for years to come. As documented by Sportskeeda, Fightful‘s Sean Ross Sapp learned that the star has signed a new contract with Vince McMahon’s company.

“Fightful Select was informed by a source on Friday afternoon that former WWE Raw Women’s Champion Sasha Banks had extended her WWE deal. The tip was later confirmed by another high-level name within the company, and noted that the agreement was reached upon her return to WWE.”

As the Sportskeeda article notes, this is the second contract extension that Banks has agreed to with the company since re-signing back in 2018. While details of her current deal are being kept under wraps for now, it’s safe to assume that WWE has locked her down for the long-haul so she doesn’t join the competition.

As reported by WrestleTalk, the former champion has previously hinted at leaving WWE to join All Elite Wrestling. The emergence of Tony Khan’s upstart promotion just so happens to have coincided with several WWE superstars being offered new contracts and denied their releases. McMahon will be happy to have retained the services of one of his top stars.

Loading...

Since returning in August and immediately turning heel by attacking Natalya and Becky Lynch, Banks has been thrust into a high-profile feud with the latter for the Raw Women’s Championship. The two superstars will face off for the title in a Hell in a Cell match at next weekend’s pay-per-view of the same name.

The upcoming bout between Banks and Lynch is arguably the biggest match to happen to WWE’s women’s division since WrestleMania 35‘s main event. Given that Banks reportedly wanted to leave the company because she felt misused, her recent main event run likely factored into her decision to stay with WWE.

In addition to feuding with Lynch, Banks and Bayley have reformed their old tag team. On the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, they got mixed up in some drama with the current Women’s Tag Team Champions — Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss — so they might be looking to recapture their old titles in the near future.