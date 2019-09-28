‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Shiloh May Be Dead, But He Is Still Causing Trouble From Beyond The Grave

It's not over for Sam and Jason just yet.

It has been a dramatic week on General Hospital with the final demise of Shiloh, aka David Henry Archer. Sam Morgan finally did what she had to do to save Jason’s life, which has everyone in Port Charles breathing a big sigh of relief. While it seems like this is a cut and dry situation, things are about to take a turn for the worse for Sam and Jason.

General Hospital spoilers for the week of September 30 has plenty of drama to come for Sam as she is about to be arrested for killing Shiloh. According to SheKnows Soaps, Jordan will be insistent when it comes to this case. She will be grilling Sam about her intent when she grabbed the flare gun from the Haunted Star and used it on Shiloh. The only reason that the police commissioner is calling Sam back to the PCPD for more questioning is because of the sneaky nurse that took care of her at the hospital right after the incident.

On Friday’s episode, that same nurse had a flashback to when she overheard Sam telling Jason that when she had the gun in her hand, she had thought of all the people that Shiloh had hurt. The nurse listened in on their conversation and headed to give her statement on what she heard. That prompted Jordan to call Sam back in.

According to the current print edition of Soap Opera Digest, Sam is about to be arrested for the murder of David Henry Archer. The statement from the nurse seems to be the nail in her coffin. It appears that Shiloh is still causing plenty of trouble despite the fact that he is dead.

Jason and Sam are ready to tell their side of the story. Will they face charges for Shiloh's death on The Haunted Star? @1SteveBurton

A tense, new #GH STARTS NOW on ABC! @kellymonaco1 pic.twitter.com/rF3CspZnh5 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 27, 2019

The nurse could very likely be a member of Dawn of Day, or she is just a concerned citizen who felt compelled to uphold justice in Port Charles by turning Sam in. Whatever is the case, it spells trouble for her. It appears that the self-defense plea isn’t going to fly, at least for now.

You know that Jason will fight for Sam with all that he has. He is not about to let her take the fall, especially all that Shiloh has done. Most of Port Charles will be behind Sam all the way since they are happy that Shiloh is gone and can’t hurt anyone else ever again.

Most General Hospital fans are happy to have Shiloh finally gone, although they do give applause to actor Coby Ryan McLaughlin for making them hate his character so much. As The Inquisitr had detailed, they all gave him kudos for his talents on the ABC soap.

Keep watching General Hospital this week to see how long Sam will be in police custody.