WWE News: Former Champion Seemingly Debunks Rumors Of Return To Company

Earlier this week, reports suggested that John Hennigan – best known to WWE fans by the ring name John Morrison – signed a new contract with the company, thus setting up his return after almost eight years competing in different promotions. However, it looks like there’s a chance the rumors of Morrison’s return might not be accurate after all, as he suggested in a recent tweet.

As reported by WrestlingNews.co, Morrison took to Twitter on Friday night to reply to a post from PWInsider, which first broke the news of his supposed new WWE deal. In his brief response, the 39-year-old former three-time Intercontinental Champion thanked the publication for the “heads-up,” adding a laughing-crying emoji and what sounded like a sarcastic retort referencing two of WWE’s top rival promotions.

“please lemme know when I’m signed with AEW- or ROH”

Although Morrison appeared to be dousing cold water on the rumors hinting at his return to WWE, WrestlingNews.co pointed out that wrestlers who have just signed with the company are advised not to confirm or leak reports of their new deals in public, as the promotion prefers to make things official via its official website. This still makes it possible that the longtime pro wrestling mainstay will indeed be coming back to the company where he first became a household name.

On the other hand, the publication added that some of WWE’s rivals, including the aforementioned All Elite Wrestling, have shown interest in adding Morrison to their roster. As previously noted by Comic Book, AEW’s weekly show, Dynamite, is scheduled to make its TNT premiere on October 2, where it will be going head-to-head against NXT‘s eponymous weekly show on the USA Network. As such, there’s always the possibility AEW will remain in the hunt for familiar names as it hopes to do well in the ratings battle against WWE’s black-and-gold brand.

As for Ring of Honor — the other promotion Morrison mentioned in his tweet — the company reportedly acquired the services of fellow WWE alumnus Jim Johnston, who composed the new theme song for veteran wrestler Pierre Carl Ouellet, aka PCO. However, it’s still unclear at the moment whether Johnston will continue writing music for ROH’s performers on a long-term basis.

Prior to the news of his supposed WWE deal, Morrison most recently competed on Impact Wrestling, where he was known under the ring name Johnny Impact. As recalled by The Sun, he also had a memorable run as part of Lucha Underground’s roster in the years that followed his WWE release in 2011, while also dabbling in acting and taking part last year in the 37th season of Survivor.