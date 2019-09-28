Monday’s ‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas Learns That Ridge & Shauna Spent The Night Together

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, September 30 reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) has had enough of the Logans and their meddling ways. The designer will declare war on that family, and as B&B fans know, that can only spell trouble.

Brooke & Thomas’ War Begins

Thomas and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) had a fierce confrontation. When she demanded that he get out of her house, he reminded her that he was a Forrester. They hurled accusations at each other with Thomas reminding Brooke that he has custody of his son, Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri). He said that Brooke should treat him better if she wanted Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) to carry on seeing the boy. Brooke wouldn’t let Thomas threaten her using Douglas, since she felt that his son was leverage for Thomas to get whatever he wanted.

Thomas let his stepmother know that she should change her attitude toward him and that he was sick of the Logan sanctimony. Brooke slapped Thomas, per She Knows Soaps. He let her know that she may have Ridge wrapped around her slutty finger but he would bring an end to her reign of terror. It seems as if Brooke may have forgotten that Thomas is not the most stable person in the family.

Vinny Tells Thomas About Ridge & Shauna

It seems as if Thomas will keep his word on Monday’s episode, per Highlight Hollywood. The designer will head over to the bar to meet his friend, Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero). Vincent asked Thomas to meet him there as soon as possible because he had some important information.

As The Inquisitr reported, Vinny will tell Thomas some shocking news. Danny (Keith Carlos) had just told Vincent that on the night Ridge slept above the bar, Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) had shared his bed.

The information will be pivotal in pitting the Logans against the Forresters. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Thomas will use the news to his advantage and tell his stepmother all about Ridge’s night with another woman. Of course, he wants to cause trouble in their marriage. Thomas doesn’t like Brooke and wants to get her out of his family as soon as possible.

Is this the beginning of the end for Ridge and Brooke? “Bridge” fans can find out the future of their favorite pairing by tuning into The Bold and the Beautiful, which airs every weekday on CBS.

Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest B&B spoilers, recaps, and casting news.